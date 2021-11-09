CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID 40 Times More Likely to Kill Unvaccinated Texans, Study Suggests, As 54% Have Both Shots

By Ed Browne
 3 days ago
The figure was reported in a new study published by the Texas Department of State Health Services as the state is behind most others in terms of full...

Vickie L
3d ago

I know many folks that have had the virus at least 1 time and they haven't died. quit spreading lies. not everyone that gets the virus dies! I haven't heard of anyone I know personally that has died. a friend of a friend of a friend have always had other issues, such as heart issues, pneumonia, etc. some will direct and that is sad. I have had friends die from the flu and pneumonia though in past years.

James Bradley
3d ago

40 times more likely to kill than what? Walking through your neighborhood? driving Harris County streets? Being downtown after dark?

bill
3d ago

at present infection rates and deaths ACTUALLY due to covid our math falls apart. Fake data, fake news

