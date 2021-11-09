CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida, Center of COVID Mandate Resistance, Has Lowest Infections Levels in U.S.

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida is jointly tied with Georgia and Hawaii for the lowest count of cases per 100,000 people out of all U.S....

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 73

No party affiliate
3d ago

People are so well informed that they are making the worse decisions causing more COVID19 deaths because DeathSantis is lying to us. He is hiding the numbers and I mean the real numbers.

Reply(15)
14
Jim Adkins
2d ago

we have a governor that does his job to the best he can do lm glad we have him at least he stands up for our rights. as American citizens

Reply
11
Seen too much
3d ago

Sure when you do not report the cases or the Deaths weekly instead once a month or when ever you feel like it. The numbers Drop still over a week waiting time for a cremation. That tells you the real number of Dead. DEATHSANTIS IS JUST THINNING THE HERD OF THE GOP VOTERS.

Reply(6)
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Covid#Mandates#Infectious Diseases#The New York Times#The Republican Party#Republicans#Gop#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
632K+
Followers
68K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy