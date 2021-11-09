CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steph Curry Proved He Should Be MVP Favorite

By Donnavan Smoot
 4 days ago

Watching Steph Curry drop 50 points proved two things to me last night. The first is that there is no player I like to see catch on fire more than Curry. The second is that there is no way he shouldn’t be the favorite for MVP right now. Curry...

Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
SFGate

Why Warriors' hot start is more evidence Joe Lacob should help Steph Curry and burn down 'bridge to the future' plan

It’s early, but all indications are that the Golden State Warriors have come out to play (the sport of basketball) this season. The vibes remain firmly entrenched on the “good” side of the ledger. The Warriors are the mostly proud owners of a 6-1 record, and are coming off an impressive, exhilarating win against the Charlotte Hornets (thank you Gary Payton II). Studio talking heads and assemblers of power rankings are looking into their hearts and glancing at box scores and asking themselves: Are the Warriors for real? Is this quick start a vindication of majority owner Joe Lacob’s centrist “bridge to the future” vision, in which the team is expected to both seamlessly compete for championships and develop the next generation of light-years talent?
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry goes off for insane first quarter

The Golden State Warriors are playing like one of the best teams in basketball. That is mostly due to how well Steph Curry has played this season. In the contest versus the Atlanta Hawks, Warriors Steph Curry went for 16 first-quarter points on 5-8 shooting including an incredible deep shot.
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Shares His Favorite Story About Draymond Green: "Next Thing I Know, Draymond Has A Bushel Of Grapes... He's Picking One Up And Throwing It At The Guy, Just Whaling It At Him."

One of the things that allowed the Golden State Warriors to establish their dynasty in the 2010s was the bond they shared. All the players on the team bought into their collective goal of becoming champions. And because they were able to achieve that goal, it created a bond among those players.
