The Fortnite Joy Skin is a unique outfit with a strong message for the community from the Free Skate set. Joy was first added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. This character is unique because of her vitiligo skin condition and it comes along with the new emote of Doja Cat. The skin was designed by popular concept artist DahjaCat on Twitter. The article speaks on the latest new Fortnite Joy Skin that has come back into the store and how interested players can get it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO