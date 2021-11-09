CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois sports betting neared record in September

By Shepard Price
theintelligencer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September, Illinois sportsbooks combined to generate nearly $600 million in wagers, with the handle for the month just short of the state record of $633.6 million, set in March. The surge was largely fueled by football, according to PlayIllinois, but was dampened by an in-person online registration rule....

www.theintelligencer.com

nashvillegab.com

Find Out How You Can Become a Part of the Sports Betting Industry in Illinois

Here’s How You Can Become a Part of the Sports Betting Scene in Illinois. Online sports betting has become extremely popular today. The use of modern technology has given rise to the rampant consumption of internet services. Surprisingly, as many industries go digital, sports betting is an example of the gambling industry doing the same. Today, there are thousands and quite possibly tens of thousands of online sportsbooks and betting services providing companies. Being the 15th US State to legalize those activities, Illinois sports betting sites are some of the most popular and sought-after in the industry.
ILLINOIS STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Illinois: Bill allowing in-state college sports betting will head to governor

Betting on in-state college sports could become legal with the stroke of the governor’s pen after lawmakers in the General Assembly approved an amendment to the state’s sports betting law Thursday. The amendment to House Bill 3136 passed both the House and Senate with vast bipartisan support, reaching the threshold...
ILLINOIS STATE
bleachernation.com

Illinois Sets Expiration Date for In-Person Online Sports Betting Account Registration

Illinois sports bettors will be free to register online sports betting accounts from their comfort of their own homes just in time for March Madness. Both bodies of the Illinois General Assembly approved HB 3136 and Senate Amendment 2 last night, setting an expiration date of March 5, 2022, for the much-maligned in-person account registration requirement for Illinois online sports betting. A Senate Executive Committee approved the bill and the amendment before moving it to the full Senate earlier in the week.
CHICAGO, IL
Gazette

Colorado sports betting surges to record total

The start of the pro football season, including a 3-0 start for the Denver Broncos, helped lift Colorado sports betting to a record $408.3 million in September, the Colorado Division of Gaming reported Friday. Last month's total was nearly double the total from either the month before or the year...
COLORADO STATE
khqa.com

Illinois looking to capitalize on growing sports betting industry

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Gambling on college sports in Illinois could soon become legal after the General Assembly passed a comprehensive gaming package on Thursday during the fall veto session. The amendment to House Bill 3136 passed easily through both chambers with bipartisan support. The House passed a similar bill...
ILLINOIS STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Pro sports teams push to legalize sports betting; KC eyes solar farm near airport

Kansas City is looking to build a solar farm on 2,000 acres next to Kansas City International Airport, creating one of the largest solar power installations in the country. The project could help increase the area’s attractiveness for companies scouting Kansas City as a potential landing spot, officials say. It could also strengthen the city’s bid as a 2026 World Cup host, because FIFA considers sustainability when selecting sites for the global soccer tournament. In other sports news, several of Missouri’s professional teams are making a new push to legalize sports betting in the state. An attorney representing the St. Louis Blues, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals and St. Louis City soccer club filed proposed ballot measures that would bring the question of legalizing sports betting directly to voters. Past efforts to legalize sports gambling in Missouri have failed to advance through the legislature. And, in mid-Missouri, the Osage Nation is planning to build a casino, hotel and other attractions at the Lake of the Ozarks. The tribe purchased 28 acres of land there in June, and it envisions investing about $60 million in the project.
MISSOURI STATE
