Illinois sports betting neared record in September

Kansas City is looking to build a solar farm on 2,000 acres next to Kansas City International Airport, creating one of the largest solar power installations in the country. The project could help increase the area’s attractiveness for companies scouting Kansas City as a potential landing spot, officials say. It could also strengthen the city’s bid as a 2026 World Cup host, because FIFA considers sustainability when selecting sites for the global soccer tournament. In other sports news, several of Missouri’s professional teams are making a new push to legalize sports betting in the state. An attorney representing the St. Louis Blues, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals and St. Louis City soccer club filed proposed ballot measures that would bring the question of legalizing sports betting directly to voters. Past efforts to legalize sports gambling in Missouri have failed to advance through the legislature. And, in mid-Missouri, the Osage Nation is planning to build a casino, hotel and other attractions at the Lake of the Ozarks. The tribe purchased 28 acres of land there in June, and it envisions investing about $60 million in the project.

