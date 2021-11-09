CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mother criticises MoD at inquest over care of ‘suicide risk’ son

By Steven Morris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sUEd_0crES58a00
Corporal Alexander Tostevin who died at his home in March 2018. Photograph: Family handout/PA

The family of a British special forces corporal believed to have taken his own life after suffering years of mental health issues has branded the care he received as “casual and incompetent”.

The mother of Alex Tostevin, 28, a member of the Special Boat Service (SBS), told his inquest that his commanding officers and medics knew he was a suicide risk and needed more help.

Alison Tostevin said: “The thing that disturbed me, traumatised me the most was that everybody knew. The MoD knew, his commanding officers knew, welfare knew, his medics knew. Everybody knew that my son had sat in his flat in a darkened room with a noose around his neck.

“I think that life must be cheap to people who think it’s OK to leave someone with their dog and 999 and the Samaritans as security and safety measures and all the boxes are ticked. That’s a fine job of care. Our precious son has gone. His care was casual, incompetent and careless and it has destroyed us.”

Tostevin said her son was a kind, bright, fun-loving boy who grew up on Guernsey. He joined the Royal Marines thinking it would be an adventure but within months of passing out was sent to Afghanistan.

He was shot in the head aged 21 while on sentry duty in Afghanistan, the inquest in Bournemouth heard. The bullet ricocheted around his helmet and he was knocked the ground but he continued to hold Taliban gunmen off so that his colleagues could reach safety. He was awarded a Mention in Despatches for his bravery.

When he returned from Afghanistan, he took to keeping a cricket bat next to his bed for safety and was frightened of children because in Afghanistan youngsters had led troops into ambushes. Tostevin said he became volatile, got into financial difficulties and suffered “night terrors”.

He joined the SBS in 2015 and went on an overseas operation with the unit in 2016.

In one message to his mother in the month he died – March 2018 - he told her: “I’ve been risk taking since I got shot in my helmet.”

He also said: “I feel like I have expired … I can’t stop crying.” Tostevin told his mother he was accepting all the help but added: “There isn’t that much.”

Tostevin began to worry that he had bipolarity and his mother said he wanted to be admitted to hospital. “He wanted to get better, he wanted to be made safe,” she said. “Hospital would have been a relief to him.”

Tostevin said that at her son’s funeral, the wife of a colleague told her he had been put on an “informal suicide watch”, which involved him staying at their house and sleeping on a sofa.

The Ministry of Defence had argued that the SBS should not be named during the inquest because of national security but coroner Brendan Allen said the unit he served with was “relevant and of legitimate public interest”.

Tostevin’s family said the inquest had been delayed for years due to a “constant stream of legal submissions and applications from the MoD”.

The inquest continues.


Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A day with the paramedics on the frontline of the UK ambulance crisis

Winter is always a difficult time for the NHS – but this year, the knock-on effects of the pandemic mean that the limits on its capacity may be dangerously exposed. New figures published on Thursday revealed that a record 5.8 million people are waiting for hospital treatment, and that the proportion of A&E patients seen within the NHS’s target of four hours was the lowest since the current records began in January 2010. Meanwhile, occupancy of wards has already hit its expected winter peak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Allen
BBC

Assisted dying: Woman left paralysed by fall wants the law changed

A fall turned Sharon Johnston from someone with a zest for life into someone who wants to die. The 59-year-old, who has been told she can never walk again, is determined to find a way of travelling to Switzerland where she'll ask doctors to help her end her life. Peers...
HEALTH
BBC

Nadia Shah inquest: Teen's death contributed to by inadequate care

Inadequate care at a mental health clinic contributed to the death of a teenager detained there, a jury said. Nadia Shah, 16, from Cambridge, died while being detained under the Mental Health Act at Potters Bar Clinic, Hertfordshire, in January 2019. An inquest jury found multiple failures in Ms Shah's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Crisis#Uk#British#The Special Boat Service#Samaritans#The Royal Marines#Taliban#Sbs
BBC

Covid: Bereaved families 'angry' after cases caught in hospital

Bereaved families who lost relatives to Covid after catching the virus in hospital have said they are "angry and annoyed". It follows BBC research which found frontline NHS staff in some Welsh hospitals were not regularly tested for Covid-19 until near the end of the second wave. Routine testing was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Mother of special forces soldier who took his own life criticises his unit

Inquest hears that Corporal Alexander Tostevin, 28, was serving with the Poole-based Special Boat Service when he took his own life in March 2018. The mother of a special forces soldier who took his own life has criticised the care her son received from his unit in the days before he died, an inquest heard.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Inquest to hear how police and ambulance services failed to respond to suicidal father

A coroner is to hear evidence about the death of a father of four who died after police and ambulance services failed to respond to 999 calls warning he was suicidal.Brian Alex Reynolds, known as Alex, was found hanged at his home in Bury, Greater Manchester earlier this year.He was found at 8pm on 9 March, but his family and friends had called 999 at 3.14pm and 7.15pm that day to report he was suicidal. A series of blunders by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) meant the calls for help were not responded too until...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Woman dies after care home allegedly refused to share defibrillator

A mother died after a care home refused to give her daughter a defibrillator because it was not for “public use”, it has been claimed. Courtney Scotto D’abusco, 23, was asleep at home when her mother, Lian, 43, woke her at around 4am with chest pains and collapsed seconds later into cardiac arrest.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Coroner blames 111 call handlers for death of teenager who died of brain damage after mother called helpline - and accuses NHS of duping the public by calling them 'health advisers'

A coroner has accused the NHS of duping the public by referring to unqualified call handlers as ‘health advisers’ after blaming them for the death of a teenager. Hannah Royle’s father rang the 111 hotline when she began vomiting and answered a list of questions but was merely told a medic would call back within 12 hours.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Jodey Whiting: Mum makes second bid for new inquest in benefits death

The mother of a vulnerable woman who took her own life when her benefits were stopped has lodged a second appeal bid in her fight for another inquest. Jodey Whiting, 42, died in 2017, days after payments were halted because she missed a work capability assessment. Her mother, Joy Dove,...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy