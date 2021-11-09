Marcus Morris Tweets Cryptic Message for Nikola Jokić After Hard Foul on Brother

Marcus did not take kindly to Jokić's aggression.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Late during Monday night's game between the Nuggets and Heat, Nikola Jokić committed a dirty foul after getting bumped by Heat forward Markieff Morris at midcourt. Jokić charged an unaware Morris and shoved him hard onto the ground.

Morris hit the floor hard and a stretcher came out as a precaution. He was able to walk off the court with some assistance from the team's medical staff.

“He’s moving around in the locker room right now," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game. "We’ll do the necessary tests and do what we need to do to make sure he’s O.K.” He added that Jokić's shove was a "dangerous, dirty play."

The team later announced Morris is dealing with a neck issue after the play. His status has not been updated as of Tuesday morning.

Denver was up 111—94 on Miami at the time with less than three minutes to play. The two teams needed to be separated after the altercation. Jimmy Butler drew a technical foul in the scuffle while Jokić was ejected from the remainder of the game.

Morris's twin brother, Clippers forward Marcus Morris, took to Twitter to voice that he was not very happy with Jokić's shot on his brother. He ended the tweet with the "taking notes" emoji.

Marcus Morris has played in only two games for L.A. this season while dealing with a left knee injury.

The Clippers' first game against the Nuggets will be on Dec. 26.

More NBA Coverage:

For more news on the Clippers, head over to All Clippers .