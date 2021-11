Elements of the British media, in their campaign to discredit Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, think they have a “gotcha” moment. They have nothing of the sort.The question in the latest faux outrage about Meghan is not whether she loses credibility for not informing the High Court that her former comms secretary, Jason Knauf, provided some information for the unauthorised biography, Finding Freedom, to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, with her knowledge. No, the only question is whether this would have made a difference to the outcome of the privacy claim she won against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO