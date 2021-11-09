Prep Cross Country: Running Rangers finish seventh at IHSA state meet

West Hancock won the Liberty regional and was hoping to run well enough to advance as a team to the IHSA Class 1A Boys State Cross Country Meet, and they did just that. This past Saturday they ran in the Elmwood Sectional at Maple Lane Country Club. Conditions were sloppy due to all the rain over the past week. Miles Sheppard had previously placed second at the sectional as a freshman, sophomore and junior. Sheppard won the boys sectional by 30 seconds over a good competitor in Mason Stoeger of Minonk–Fieldcrest. Sheppard crossed the finish line in 15:06.71 and Stoeger’s time was 15:39.74. Liberty’s Cannen Wolf finished third in 16:01.93. Titans teammate Noah Stout, along with Sheppard, Stoeger and Wolf were all medalists. Stout finished the run in seventh place with a time of 16:31.02. Parker Quinlan of West Hancock placed 33rd in 17:25.84. Quentin Althar crossed the finish line in 43rd place with a run of 17:35.16. Gabe Miller, toughed it out feeling under the weather and finished in 61st place with a time of 18:02.11. Brad Neisen said, “Although Gabe was 35 places behind his speed rating ranking going into the race, I was proud that he toughed it out to help the Titans advance to Detweiller as a team for the very first time.” Illini West’s Cole Kirkham ended his high school cross country career finishing 88th with a time of 18:39. Titans Dominick Quinlan placed 96th with a run of 18:53.74. Bryer Yates came across the finish line in 149th place with a run of 21:12.63. West Hancock finished third as a team with 136 points, securing their spot at state and making school history as West Hancock’s first cross country team to make it to state. Normal University won the sectional with 49 points. Stanford Olympia was second with 104 points. The state meet will take place Saturday, Nov. 6 at Detweiller Park in Peoria with a start time of 10 a.m.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO