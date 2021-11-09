How employers can offer all-inclusive support to millennial employees this open enrollment season

More than 80% would be likely to sign up for an all-inclusive direct primary care plan if given the chance. In a nationwide survey of consumers, the majority would be interested in joining a direct primary care (DPC) plan if offered through their employer. This is one of the key findings from a recent study conducted by Hint Health, the leading provider of membership management, billing, and employer direct contracting infrastructure for DPC and membership-based providers. While 68% of the 1,000 survey respondents were initially unfamiliar with the DPC model, once it was explained that the all-inclusive primary care program could lower costs, improve outcomes, and raise satisfaction, 83% of those surveyed expressed interest in signing up if DPC was provided through their current or future employer.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 11 DAYS AGO