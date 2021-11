It has been – whichever way you dissect the numbers – an awfully long time since British tourists such as myself could fly to America. In fact, it’s been a full 604 days since the US border was closed to non-essential travel from the UK, on March 14 2020. And whether you weigh it in days or months – and it has been nearly 20 of the latter – it has seemed like an eternity for those of us who like to leap the Atlantic for leisure and pleasure. The USA may be the land of the free, the home of the brave, and any other cliché you care to name, but for much of the last two years it has been less familiar friend than distant cousin; an invisible presence across the ocean.

