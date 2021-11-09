CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Producer prices rise 8.6%, matching September record high

By PAUL WISEMAN
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281g4X_0crEQdwL00
Producer Prices Shown are pork products at a grocery store in Roslyn, Pa., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The Labor Department reported Thursday Oct. 14, that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a 0.7% gain in August. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% last month from a year earlier, matching September's record annual gain and offering more evidence that inflationary pressures are not yet easing.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.6% last month from September, pushed higher by surging gasoline prices. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation was up 0.4% in October from September and 6.8% from a year ago.

More than 60% of the September-October increase in overall producer prices was caused by a 1.2% increase in the price of wholesale goods as opposed to services. A 6.7% jump in wholesale gasoline prices helped drive goods prices up.

Mostly dormant for decades, inflation has returned to the United States this year. The economy's strong rebound from the 2020 coronavirus caught many businesses by surprise. Their scramble to meet unexpectedly strong demand has created shortages of labor, raw materials and goods and snarled traffic at ports and freight yards. The result has been higher prices, and the supply squeeze is expected to last at least well into 2022.

“Since the pandemic, supply chains have never been the same and likely won’t normalize for several more months,'' Contingent Macro Advisors said in a research note.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department will release its consumer price index for last month. According to a survey of economists by FactSet, it is expected to show that consumer prices rose 0.5% from September and 5.8% from a year earlier — beating September's 5.4% year-over-year gain, the fastest since 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Americans souring on economy as inflation hits 30-year high

Americans are growing increasingly pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy as consumers grapple with a surge of inflation that has pushed the price of everyday bedrock goods to the highest level in years. A new poll published by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Consumer Price Index#Ap#The Labor Department#Factset
WREG

Inflation jumps 6.2% in October, highest since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the […]
BUSINESS
Financial World

US Producers Prices Index rises solidly in October as inflation frets zoom in

On Tuesday, US Labor Department data had unmasked that US Producer Price Index (PPI), a closely-observed inflation gauge that traces an average change in prices what producers have to pay off for manufacturing consumers’ goods, rose solidly in October with US PPI soaring as much as 8.6 per cent over past twelve months through October, as US capital markets await Wednesday’s US CPI (Consumers Price Index) data.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Duluth News Tribune

Soaring gasoline, food prices boost U.S. inflation; labor market tightening

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years, suggesting inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains. Inflation pressures are also brewing in the labor...
BUSINESS
FOX59

US jobless claims drop to pandemic low of 267,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low 267,000 last week as the job market recovers from last year’s sharp coronavirus downturn. Jobless claims fell by 4,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly ups and downs, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
schiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: You’re Going to Be on the Hook for Rising Producer Prices

Much hotter than expected CPI data for October stole the spotlight on Wednesday, but there was more bad news on the inflation front that received less attention. The annual Producer Price Index (PPI) increase in October tied September’s record, as rising producer prices continue to undercut the “transitory inflation” narrative.
BUSINESS
county17.com

Inflation hits highest level in years as wholesale prices rise 8.6% in 12 months

The costs of goods and services rose at above-normal rates again in October, as new federal economic data released Tuesday show inflation continuing to impact the U.S. economy. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the producer price index, a figure that measures wholesale prices, grew another 0.6% in October,...
BUSINESS
investorsobserver.com

Producer Price Index Rises In-Line with Estimates; Energy Remains Driver

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index report was in-line with economists' estimates for a 0.6% increase in October. Adjusted to remove the cost of food an energy, the core number was 0.4%, also in line with estimates. September's report showed a 0.5% increase in the headline number and...
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Looking to extend its rally beyond September high

Inflationary pressures in the US spurred risk-off movements among equities. Investors are now waiting for the October US Consumer Price Index. XAU/USD has room to test September high at 1,833.95 and even extend its gains. Gold approached September high, hitting $1,830.36 a troy ounce with Wall Street opening, holding on...
BUSINESS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
73K+
Followers
73K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy