Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ first-rate thriller

Many filmmakers wear their influences proudly on their sleeves, though perhaps none quite as prominently as Edgar Wright: he of the well-received homages to zombie splatstick (Shaun of the Dead), buddy-cop movies (Hot Fuzz), and heist flicks (Baby Driver), among others. His latest, Last Night in Soho, takes its inspiration from the stylish psychological horror films of the 1960s and 1970s while also critiquing that era’s treatment of women. The film follows a fashion design student, newly arrived in London, who is able to travel back in time while she is asleep; while hovering on the edges of the past, she witnesses a crime that she attempts to solve in the present. But as the mystery winds its way to its rather predictable conclusion, one is left wishing that there was more to Last Night in Soho than what meets the eye — as nice to look at as it all may be.

