Movies

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ first-rate thriller

By Frank Lee
Brainerd Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAXTER — The Swinging ‘60s are back ... but it can be murder on a young woman. "Last Night in Soho" is a sexy murder mystery directed by Edgar Wright that switches back and forth between the present and London's swinging ‘60s style scene. The film opens with a...

www.brainerddispatch.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Diana Rigg
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Terence Stamp
Washington City Paper

Last Night in Soho Makes No Attempt at Longevity

At a Q&A session following his 2013 film The World’s End, Edgar Wright described how he would set up jokes in reverse to preserve the longevity of his films. If gag set-ups are at the end of a film, as opposed to the beginning, he figures fans will only catch all the references by watching multiple times. It’s a clever idea that’s helped ensure his status as a beloved genre filmmaker. Last Night in Soho, his latest film, makes no attempt at such longevity. The narrative is straightforward, and the psychedelic imagery loses its cumulative effect through a plodding middle section. By dragging out a story with flimsy characters and a flimsier message, his riff on pulp Giallo thrillers from the sixties and seventies lack the bad taste that made them so celebrated.
filminquiry.com

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO: There’s A Ghost In My House

Many filmmakers wear their influences proudly on their sleeves, though perhaps none quite as prominently as Edgar Wright: he of the well-received homages to zombie splatstick (Shaun of the Dead), buddy-cop movies (Hot Fuzz), and heist flicks (Baby Driver), among others. His latest, Last Night in Soho, takes its inspiration from the stylish psychological horror films of the 1960s and 1970s while also critiquing that era’s treatment of women. The film follows a fashion design student, newly arrived in London, who is able to travel back in time while she is asleep; while hovering on the edges of the past, she witnesses a crime that she attempts to solve in the present. But as the mystery winds its way to its rather predictable conclusion, one is left wishing that there was more to Last Night in Soho than what meets the eye — as nice to look at as it all may be.
wmleader.com

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Trouncing ‘Last Night in Soho’ in Second Weekend

Halloween weekend is proving unfruitful for a pair of new horror movies, as “Dune” repeats its top performance at the domestic box office this weekend. Both Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” and Scott Cooper’s “Antlers” both had muted debuts in their opening weekends, leaving the No. 1 spot open for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s fabled sci-fi novel. After a busy October, the box office is ending the month on a quiet note. After all, this marks the first Halloween weekend since COVID-19 restrictions have dramatically eased in North America, meaning that many people are likely taking this opportunity to trick-or-treat or hold holiday parties for the first time in two years.
theaureview.com

Last Night in Soho is a gorgeously crafted giallo tribute drenched in 1960’s London culture: Brisbane International Film Festival review

A gorgeously rendered, lovingly crafted, maybe slightly messy, giallo tribute drenched in 1960’s London culture, Last Night In Soho is the type of film one wishes to dissect and divulge in intimate detail. But that would entirely undo any service to writer/director Edgar Wright, who has implored audiences the globe over to keep their mouths shut when it comes to unpacking the demented delicacies of this musical-inspired (and sounding) Soho trip.
Vulture

Last Night in Soho Is a Mostly Intoxicating Affair

Edgar Wright is one of our great musical directors, even though he hasn’t technically made a musical yet. Whether they’re fighting the undead, or laying waste to quiet Cotswold towns, or driving getaway cars for assorted goons, his heroes move to melodies and rhythms both real and imagined, their gestures and glances timed to the beats of the director’s carefully chosen soundtracks. This isn’t just a stylistic feature. In Shaun of the Dead, the protagonists beheaded zombies with vinyl LPs. In Baby Driver, the wheelman hero always had to have a pair of earphones on while driving; his music was his superpower, and without it, he was helpless. In Wright’s worlds, pop can transform reality and make you a different person.
Daily Herald

Past and present meet in 'Last Night in Soho'

VENICE, Italy -- It's a few hours before the world premiere of Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho" at the Venice Film Festival and Wright is getting a little teary-eyed. He's telling a story about Dame Diana Rigg. It's a good one, too, involving Campari and soda on the last day he saw her.
Telegraph

The story behind Last Night in Soho's nostalgic 1960s costumes

At the beginning of Edgar Wright’s new film Last Night in Soho, aspiring fashion student Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) dances around her bedroom in a homemade newspaper dress. Her record player blares Peter and Gordon’s 1964 hit ‘A World Without Love’. Her walls are a shrine to Audrey Hepburn and Carnaby Street. She is a girl obsessed with style: desperate to be transported back to the Sixties, compelled by the image of an era that feels vanishingly distant from our own.
Daily Trojan

‘Last Night in Soho’ is horrifyingly riveting

Warning: This review contains spoilers. Directed by Edgar Wright, “Last Night in Soho” closely starts off like the story of every chick flick: A young, eager girl named Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) moves to the big city — in this case, London — to pursue her dreams of becoming a successful fashion designer. This time, however, the girl can see ghosts. Coupled with Eloise’s mysterious nighttime trips to the 1960s through the life of a young aspiring starlet Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), “Last Night in Soho” is eerie, haunting (literally) and a thrill ride of a story.
Collider

Does Anya Taylor-Joy Really Sing in 'Last Night in Soho'?

Edgar Wright’s latest project Last Night in Soho song-and-danced its way to theaters this past weekend (and you should, too). This ambitious psychological thriller follows Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie), a first-year university student who ventures away from her small town to attend the prestigious London College of Fashion to pursue her dreams of being a fashion designer. Upon her arrival into the bustling city, she quickly realizes that it isn’t as glamorous as London was in the 1960s, the era she often fantasizes about. After a few sobering interactions, she moves into a small bedroom that an elderly woman is renting out in her house. And this is where things start to get really interesting.
Loyola Phoenix

‘Last Night in Soho’ is a Colorful, Nightmarish Coming-of-Age Tale

From director and screenwriter Edgar Wright, “Last Night in Soho” is a stunning new addition to the vastly popular coming-of-age genre — with a horrific twist. Wright (“Baby Driver,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”) presents the nightmarish journey of self discovery of Eloise “Ellie” Turner (Thomasin McKenzie) with all the trappings of the coming-of-age mold.
