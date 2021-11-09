Three Massachusetts doctors issued prescriptions improperly

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine announced Monday it has taken disciplinary action against the medical licenses of three doctors for issuing prescriptions improperly.

According to the board, the following actions were taken against the medical licenses of Abebe Haregewoin, M.D., Raymond K. Sauls, M.D. and Ronald D. Abramson, M.D.

Dr. Abebe Haregewoin, who last practiced medicine in Maryland in 2019, will not have the right to renew his license after it was revoked. The final decision and order stated Haregewoin had been disciplined by the Maryland State Board of Physicians that included providing pre-signed blank prescriptions and issuing prescriptions for controlled substances that were not for a legitimate purpose or in the usual course of medical practice. He was licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts from June 29, 1994 until he failed to renew his license on January 4, 2011.

The board took actions against the medical licenses of Dr. Raymond K. Sauls after failed to utilize the Massachusetts Prescription Awareness Tool prior to prescribing Schedule II and III opioids to patients and had engaged in conduct which places into question his competence to practice medicine, including practicing medicine with negligence on repeated occasions. Sauls is now prohibited from prescribing controlled substances in Schedules II. He was first licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts on July 8, 1992 and practices in Lancaster.

Dr. Ronald D. Abramson was reprimanded for failing to check the Massachusetts Prescription Awareness Tool prior to prescribing Schedule II and III narcotics to two patients and prior to prescribing benzodiazepines to two other patients, which is required by law. He was first licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts on July 3, 1968 and currently practices in a private practice in Ashland.

