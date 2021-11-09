CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Stockwell dies; actor in ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Blue Velvet’

By Variety Com
East Bay Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Stockwell, an American actor with a career that spanned more than 70 years, died on Sunday. He was 85. Sources representing the actor say that he died peacefully, in his sleep at home. Among his best credits were a leading role in the sci-fi series “Quantum Leap,” “Air...

www.eastbaytimes.com

