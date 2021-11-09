CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comcast Outage Hitting Tri-State-Residents, Interrupting Xfinity Service Nationwide

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reported Comcast outage is interrupting...

The Verge

Massive Comcast Xfinity outage disconnects TV and internet across the US

This morning many Comcast Xfinity subscribers woke up without their usual services. Reports indicate the system was down, or at least unsteady, in areas stretching from Chicago to Philadelphia, New Jersey, and South Carolina. Looking at DownDetector, issues had been reported earlier in the Bay Area, but it’s unclear if those are connected to the problems people saw this morning.
People

Widespread Comcast Xfinity Outage Impacts Thousands Across the U.S.

Thousands of Comcast Xfinity have been impacted as widespread outages have been reported across the country. Outages were first reported in the California Bay Area late Monday night, with service beginning to be restored just hours later, according to NBC Bay Area. The outlet reported that although the cause of the outages is currently unknown, they coincided with the arrival of strong winds and rain in the area.
CNET

Comcast Xfinity outage affects scattered subscribers across the US

Xfinity customers in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and other areas on Tuesday were hit with outages to their internet and phone services. While it didn't appear to be a complete outage for all Comcast Xfinity customers, the issue was widespread enough that Downdetector showed outages ranging from Indiana to south Florida.
PennLive.com

Comcast issues statement following Xfinity internet outage, will ‘continue to investigate the root cause’

Tens of thousands of users were reporting outages of Comcast Xfinity services Tuesday morning. Following the widespread problems, Comcast issued an official statement around noon, noting that they had addressed the issue and service is coming back. “Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network...
Sonoma Index Tribune

Comcast restoring Bay Area internet service, investigating cause of widespread outage

Service was being restored for Bay Area Comcast customers who lost their internet connection Monday night and Tuesday morning, Comcast officials said Tuesday afternoon after the company scrambled to deal with widespread outages across the region and beyond. A “network issue” caused intermittent service disruptions, but officials did not specify...
IBTimes

Comcast Xfinity Reports Issue 'Addressed' After Outage Affects 53,000

Xfinity, the trade name of Comcast Cable Communications, saw outages spike early Tuesday across California's Bay Area, with 53,000 reporting a loss of internet service around 8:30 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com. Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported service issues on DownDetector. The company has since tweeted that the issue...
indianapublicmedia.org

Xfinity reports service outages across nation, including Indiana

Xfinity, the brand name for Comcast Cable Communications, is reporting nationwide outages for cable television, internet, telephone and other wireless services on its outage map. The company is reporting outages across Indiana and northern parts of the Midwest. Other areas the company is reporting unplanned outages include San Francisco and...
1470 WMBD

Comcast/Xfinity customers see long outage Tuesday morning

Peoria, Ill — Comcast is confirming earlier reports of a wide-spread internet outage in the region. According to the publication “Block Club Chicago”, many Comcast Xfinity customers experienced outages across Illinois and several other states through the early part of the day Tuesday. Initial reports of the mass outage began...
Cleveland.com

Comcast outage knocks out internet, TV and phone service across U.S.

A massive outage of services provided by Comcast/Xfinity has left millions without internet, phone and TV access, including public safety systems and more. It’s unknown how many customers are without the service, but interruptions have been reported in California, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and more. Due to the...
WNDU

Comcast customers nationwide report widespread outages Tuesday morning.

(WNDU) - A massive Comcast outage was reported across the country Tuesday morning. The outage affected internet, TV, and phones. According to DownDetector.com, there was a spike in reported outages Tuesday morning across the country, but many customers have since reported their service had come back online. Xfinity Support says...
WGN News

Comcast services restored after massive outage

CHICAGO — A massive Comcast outage impacted six states, including Illinois, Tuesday morning. The outage started around 7:30 a.m. and affected internet, TV and phones. As of 11 a.m., Comcast services was reported to be restored for impacted customers. A WGN employee said their school district sent text messages alerting parents that a Comcast outage […]
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Comcast Endures Widespread Power Outage

If you lost phone or internet, you're not alone. Comcast and Xfinity subscribers are dealing with an outage nationwide. At this time, it is not known how many customers are affected. The Comcast/Xfinity outage map shows service disruptions in the northeast, midwest, Pacific Northwest, and California. A message on the...
