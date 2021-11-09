The Watch List-Huge Numbers for Yellowstone, DWTS Double Elimination, Youtube TV is Growing, More Entertainment News and What To Watch | JJ Hayes | KFDI

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Dickinson returns for its final — and most intense — season, which finds Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) in the thick of her most creative period ever. Spurred on by the Civil War raging around her and the internal strife within her own family, her poetry pours out of her in unprecedented fashion. Sue (Ella Hunt) faces the prospect of becoming a mother, while still nursing her love for Emily. Lavinia (Anna Baryshnikov) ponders her seeming future as a spinster. Austin (Adrian Enscoe) spins out into alcoholism and infidelity. And while all of this offers plenty of fodder for Dickinson's signature blend of emotional drama and wry humor, it also gives Emily creative inspiration like no other. —Maureen Lee Lenker.

