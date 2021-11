CHICAGO (CBS) — The first snowfall of the season officially came Friday for Chicago. (Credit: CBS 2) A “trace” of snow fell at O’Hare International Airport at 1:32 p.m. Snow showers and gusty winds stay with us until early evening. (Credit: CBS 2) The next system quickly moves through Saturday night into Sunday with minor amounts expected. Gusty, chilly winds all weekend will be holding the “feels like” temp in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Friday night is 33 is showers taper off in the evening. On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39, and on Sunday, the high is 38. (Credit: CBS 2) The normal high is 50.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO