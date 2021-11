There’s no question Luke Combs is a music man. In high school, he performed a solo at Carnegie Hall as part of his school’s chorus group. His first country song, “Hurricane” raced to the top of the Country Radio Airplay chart soon after he signed a record deal, and when he released his debut album, This One’s for You, in 2017, it went to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart and No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200. And success has followed him ever since.

