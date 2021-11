Tomorrow the MSU Spartans will play the Purdue Boilermakers on the road. MSU is a 3 point road favorite, but don't forget that Purdue could be the Spoilermakers. The Spartans have beaten Purdue in every meeting since 2007, but that doesn't mean they should take this game lightly. Purdue has 16 wins against top 5 teams while unranked. That's the best in the country and something Michigan State needs to take into account.

