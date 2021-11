COLUMBUS, Ohio — Under the Ohio Constitution, all seven members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission are supposed to be on equal footing. But in reality, only two commissioners, who have a direct stake in what new state legislative maps look like, had any real influence on how the commission drew Ohio’s new House and Senate maps, according to court documents filed as part of Ohio’s ongoing gerrymandering lawsuits.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO