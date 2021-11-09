CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kieran Tierney brushes off worries over his fitness in Scotland training session

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ug7fo_0crEOj1R00

Kieran Tierney has brushed off any concerns over his fitness during his first Scotland training session this week.

The Arsenal left-back has not played since October 18 but has fully recovered from an ankle injury ahead of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Moldova on Friday.

Speaking from Scotland’s Spanish training camp in La Finca, near Alicante, assistant coach John Carver said: “He looked great this morning, full of running.

“He has been out some time now but he was on the bench at the weekend and he has come into the camp and trained exceptionally well. We don’t see any problems with him.”

Scotland manager Steve Clarke lost Grant Hanley and Ryan Fraser for the double header against Moldova and Denmark after naming his squad last week and added John Souttar, who impressed Carver in the Hearts back three during their 5-2 win over Dundee United on Saturday.

And the coach stated he had made an “unbelievable” return to training three years after getting sent off against Israel in his most recent international.

Carver added: “I actually went to the game to watch him on Saturday against Dundee United and he was outstanding. All the boys know him anyway but he has fitted in straight away.

“That’s a perfect fit, when you look at how he plays in the Hearts team, it’s more or less the same system as how we play, and the way he steps forward with the ball.

“I think in the game I watched he gave the ball away once in 95 minutes. That’s what impressed me more than anything. Because on Monday night if he is called on to play that position, we are going to have some of the ball and he is going to have to step in and have possession.

“That was on my mind when I was looking at him. He is suited to the system we play so it’s a perfect fit.”

With Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie suspended for Friday’s game, Stoke striker Jacob Brown was called up for the first time, and Carver feels he has settled in quickly.

“He is a real nice boy, a quiet boy, but he has fitted in really well,” he said. “He did his first proper training session today and we liked what we saw. He is different, got a change of pace, but he has fitted in straight away within the group and that doesn’t surprise me because they have made him feel part of it, which is very important.

“I have been at clubs in the past where new players have come in and found it difficult to mix. As soon as he walked through the door, everyone was around him and made him feel part of it.

“All the staff got to know him and I had a good chat with him about his background and where he has come from, and the various coaches he has worked with. It’s important for him to feel comfortable because it’s a big occasion being called up for the national team at such a young age.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kieran Tierney in contention for Arsenal’s game with Watford

Arsenal have Kieran Tierney back in training ahead of Sunday’s visit of Watford. The Scotland left-back has been missing with an ankle injury but is in contention to return this weekend. Midfielder Granit Xhaka (knee) is a long-term absentee as manager Mikel Arteta considers naming the same starting XI for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Hat-trick moves Harry Kane closer to England scoring record

Harry Kane’s hat-trick against Albania on Friday took him level with Jimmy Greaves on 44 England goals and into a share of fourth place on the Three Lions’ all-time list. The Tottenham striker has scored two goals every three games across his 66 caps as he continues to chase Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 for the men’s national team.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Mikel Arteta hails Ben White, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel and Takehiro Tomiyasu as Gunners' new 'fab four' and believes quartet could be bedrock of Arsenal for years to come

Mikel Arteta has tipped his new-look back four to be bedrock of Arsenal for years to come. The Gunners have been unbeaten since Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney first played together at the start of last month. And with an average of only 23, Arteta believes he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Christie
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
John Souttar
Person
Lyndon Dykes
Person
Ryan Fraser
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Grant Hanley
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Scotland, Clarke, Brown, Arsenal, Tierney, Dundee, Sheridan

Hibernian players, staff, and development squad members have all been hit by Covid-19, leading to the postponement of games against Ross County and Livingston(Scottish Sun). Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he received a good recommendation from Jacob Brown's strike partner at Stoke City, Steven Fletcher, before handing him a first call-up (Scotsman).
SPORTS
90min.com

Mikel Arteta provides update on Kieran Tierney's ankle injury

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that Kieran Tierney has partially returned to training and could be available for the Gunners' clash with Watford this weekend. The Scotland international missed Arsenal's recent wins against Aston Villa and Leicester City with an ankle problem. But Arteta confirmed in a press conference...
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Hickey AC Milan, Celtic, Tierney, Scotland

Reports in Italy suggest AC Milan hope to sign Bologna's Scottish defender Aaron Hickey in January. (Sun) Celtic are ready to proceed with a permanent deal for Benfica loanee and winger Jota, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Record) Jota says he never thinks about the future, just the present. (Herald -...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Arsenal fullback Tierney ready for Scotland clash with Moldova - Carver

Arsenal fullback Kieran Tierney should be fit for Scotland's World Cup qualifying visit to Moldova on Friday, says assistant coach John Carver. The defender has missed four games for Arsenal, last playing on 18 October. However, he was an unused substitute for Sunday's 1-0 win at home to Watford after...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Brushes#Uk#Arsenal#Spanish#Dundee United#Stoke
90min.com

Kieran Tierney could make injury comeback on Friday

Kieran Tierney could make his return from an ankle injury when Scotland take on Moldova this Friday. The left-back picked up the problem in Arsenal training and has missed the Gunners' last four games, with summer signing Nuno Tavares impressing in his absence. Mikel Arteta revealed last week that Tierney...
SPORTS
The Independent

Declan Rice: West Ham midfielder withdraws from England squad through illness

Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino through illness.The in-form West Ham midfielder’s unavailability is a significant blow to Gareth Southgate as his side seek to book their place next year’s Qatar finals, having already seen Marcus Rashford pull out through illness earlier this week.Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are also yet to join up with the rest of the England set-up. Shaw is following concussion protocols while Mount is recovering from dental surgery.Despite the Rice’s withdrawal, there are currently no plans to replace the 22-year-old in the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Declan Rice a throwback midfielder becoming a modern superhero for delirious West Ham fans

The joy on the face of 21-year-old right-back Ben Johnson after he opened the scoring in West Ham United’s win over Aston Villa on Saturday evening will no doubt have been mirrored by the coaches at the club’s academy who have overseen the Londoner’s journey to the first-team since all the way back in 2007.Johnson gave the Hammers the lead at Villa Park with an extremely well-taken left-footed shot into the far corner beyond the despairing Emiliano Martinez before dancing with his team-mates while sporting the kind of juvenile, beaming grin that perfectly captured the glee of the moment.The Londoner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Moldova vs Scotland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Scotland face Moldova tonight knowing three points will take them a big step closer to the Qatar World Cup.Win here and the Scots secure their place in the second round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, but draw or lose and they will open the door for Israel to fight back in the battle to finish second in Group F.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Moldova host Scotland in World Cup qualifierMoldova have only managed one point so far, against fellow strugglers Faroe Islands, but they have proved stubborn opponents against Austria and Israel, and Scotland...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Ryan Fraser faces Scotland scrutiny after the winger pulled out of Steve Clarke's side's crucial World Cup qualifiers with a calf problem but then trained with Newcastle for Eddie Howe's first session in charge

Ryan Fraser will be asked to explain why he pulled out of Scotland's crucial World Cup qualifiers this week - only to then train with Newcastle. Sportsmail has learned that the 27-year-old cited a calf problem when he withdrew from Steve Clarke’s squad on Sunday. However, Fraser trained with the...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

IAN LADYMAN: David Moyes has rejuvenated West Ham with double training sessions, immaculate timekeeping and set piece perfection... the Scot has returned to eminence after his wretched spell at Manchester United

When David Moyes was an emerging manager at Preston in the 1990s, he thrived off some basic but unshakeable principles. They included hard work, supreme fitness — double training sessions were common — an emphasis on effective set-pieces and old-school values such as immaculate timekeeping. He also persuaded the club to buy good players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scotland secure World Cup play-off spot with victory over Moldova

Nathan Patterson scored his first international goal to send Scotland on their way to the World Cup qualifying play-offs.The Rangers full-back also set up the second for Che Adams in a 2-0 victory over Moldova as Scotland secured second spot in Group F with a game to spare.Adams also had two goals disallowed as Scotland delivered a positive performance in front of a noisy travelling support in Chisinau to record a fifth consecutive win.The three points saw them open up an unassailable lead over third-placed Israel ahead of their nearest challengers’ game in Austria, and took the pressure off ahead...
SPORTS
Taylor Daily Press

Frenchman Valerie Demouri made his debut after only four training sessions…

The Belgian Cats, after two bronze medals at the European Championships (2017 and 2021), fourth place at the 2018 World Cup and quarter-finals at their first Olympics last summer, have moved up to sixth place in the world. classification. The next targets are the 2022 World Cup in Australia (the qualifying round in February), the 2023 European Championships in Israel/Slovenia and the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Valerie Demory has to fulfill this ambition with the “new look” of the Belgian cats. The Frenchman, who has played no less than 121 matches for his country, and has starred with major teams such as Limoges and Pau Orthiz, has been working as a coach since 2000.
SPORTS
The Independent

Ethan Ampadu working on discipline as he looks to avoid Wales suspension

Wales star Ethan Ampadu admits he must improve his discipline fast or face World Cup heartache.Ampadu is among eight Wales players heading into Saturday’s game against Belarus in Cardiff walking a disciplinary tightrope.The 21-year-old defender and midfielder is a booking away from missing the final qualifier with Belgium through suspension – and his disciplinary record for Venezia this season makes for gloomy reading.Ampadu, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has picked up four yellow cards, as well as a red, in just six appearances in Italy’s Serie A.“I seem to get yellow cards all the time,” said Ampadu,...
WORLD
The Independent

Emile Smith Rowe: England new boy reveals how diet change made him Arsenal’s key man

It was after last month’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa and yet another man-of-the-match display by Mikel Arteta’s new No 10 that the Arsenal manager suggested something was different now about Emile Smith Rowe. “Emile’s changed the way that he’s living a little bit as well and some habits that he had,” he said.“When you want to take your game to the next level, when you become a really important player in such a big club, that should become the only priority and every detail is important and relevant. You have to make them aware of that – you cannot...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy