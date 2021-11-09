CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville Police arrest man for alleged fourth OWI offense, child neglect

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Janesville Police arrested a man Friday for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child in the car.

Clayton White Sr., 28, of Janesville was traveling on Highway 14 near N. Wuthering Hills Drive when officers stopped him.

Janesville Police say White was exhibiting signs of impairment, which led to an arrest.

A passenger who is less than 16-year-old was with White in the car.

White faces charges of a fourth offense OWI with a passenger less than 16-years-old.

He is also charged with child neglect, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of THC with intent to use, and possession of drug paraphernalia

He is also charged with violating the terms of his parole.

White is being held at the Rock County Jail.

Madison police investigating 3 early morning burglaries, attempted burglaries on city’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are investigating three early morning burglaries and attempted burglaries that happened Thursday on the city’s west side. The incidents happened at businesses in the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road, 900 block of South Gammon Road and 6600 block of Odana Road. Police said the burglars damaged property in all three crimes to get inside and take items.
Driver of four-wheeler dies following Grant Co. crash, sheriff says

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — A 38-year-old Bagley man died Wednesday after being injured in a four-wheeler crash over the weekend, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said Thursday. The crash happened around 8:05 a.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office said Justin Irish was riding a four-wheeler heading north on Dugway Road when he lost control due to speed while trying to negotiate a curve.
Monroe Police arrest man who was allegedly growing marijuana

MONROE, Wis. – Monroe Police arrested a man Sunday who was allegedly growing marijuana. Police said Tuesday that Dylan Sims, 28, was growing and preparing the drug at his residence. Officers were responding to an incident in the 2200 block of 1st Street Sunday night when they reportedly smelled marijuana. After searching the residence, officers found the plants and growing...
One hospitalized in Rock County multi-vehicle crash

EDGERTON, Wis. — One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Rock County on Wednesday. Authorities responded to U.S. Highway 51 between Arrowhead Shore Road and West County Road M in Edgerton around 11 a.m. for a report of a crash. Sergeant Josh Lund with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said four...
Madison police searching for missing 22-year-old last seen in Verona area

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for a missing 22-year-old man. The city’s police department said it is trying to check Dondreon Conklin’s welfare. Conklin was last seen Wednesday in the Verona area. He’s five-foot-five, weighs 150 pounds and may be wearing black and white Vans shoes and a spring/fall silver reflective jacket. Anyone with information is asked...
Driver switching pool chemical lines caused Beloit hazardous gas incident, city says

BELOIT, Wis. — Wednesday’s hazardous gas incident in Beloit was the result of a delivery driver accidentally switching pool chemical lines, the city said Thursday. In an email, the city’s director of strategic communications Sarah Lock said a driver for Viking Chemical Company was delivering pool chemicals to the Beloit College Powerhouse, a student union and recreation center for the college, when the driver switched chlorine and muriatic acid lines, creating a hazardous gas plume.
