Is It Safe To Get A Tattoo During Pregnancy?

By Agnes Erickson
Health Digest
 4 days ago

If you're pregnant, you've likely noticed that your list of what to avoid has grown. Friday night sushi takeout is a thing of the past, and margarita Mondays feels like a distant memory. Then, you have those grey areas where you suddenly feel unsure. How much coffee is too much? Can you keep going to your favorite strength training class at the gym? Pregnancy is a joyous time for some, but for many women, the sudden restrictions placed on their lives can feel constricting at times.

One question that doesn't often come up at your prenatal checkups is whether you can get a tattoo while pregnant. If you have an appointment to get inked, Byrdie states that you should let your medical care provider know so you can come up with the safest plan of action together. If your doctor gives you the thumbs up, and you have found an artist willing to give you a tattoo while you have a baby on board, make sure you are getting inked in the most sanitary of conditions.

Make Your Health And Your Baby's Health Top Priorities

Before you decide to go through with your tattoo appointment, consider the risks. According to the American Pregnancy Association , one of the biggest issues with getting tattooed while pregnant is that it increases your risk of infections, such as hepatitis B and HIV. There also isn't enough information about the potential effects the ink can have on your unborn baby.

You're likely already having to pee every hour and experiencing the aches and pains of stretching ligaments. For this reason, you may want to think about the extra discomfort you'll be enduring. "Getting tattooed compromises the immune system by creating an open wound, inflicting pain, and — depending on the session itself — [forcing you to] sit in uncomfortable positions for extended periods of time," tattoo artist Michaelle Fiore told Byrdie .

Despite the long list of limitations pregnant women face, they are still able to make a choice. We just hope you make your health, as well as your baby's health, top priorities.

Related
mentaldaily.com

Exposed to forest fires during pregnancy linked to low birth weight in newborns

According to eLife, women who were exposed to smoke from forest fires during pregnancy were at a higher likelihood of giving birth to a newborn with very low birth weight. The study included over 220,000 newborns as part of a case-control study released by Chinese co-author Jiajianghui Li and colleagues.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Cannabis use disorder rising significantly during pregnancy

As more states legalize cannabis (now 37) for medical or recreational purposes, its use during pregnancy is increasing, along with the potential for abuse or dependence. A new study, co-led by researchers from Columbia University and Weill Cornell Medicine, has captured the magnitude and issues related to cannabis use disorders during pregnancy by examining diagnostic codes for more than 20 million U.S. hospital discharges. Most of those hospitalizations were for childbirth.
PHARMACEUTICALS
SoJO 104.9

This Is How I Handled Getting Tattoo Shamed At The Coffee Shop

I was sipping on my coffee waiting for the rest of my order...(yes, I drink coffee with a straw) which is another story for another day, when the guy standing next to me online made a comment to me under his breath about all the tattoos the barista had. She was pretty decorated, but who was this guy to comment on her creative expression. I just said, "you know, they're probably really meaningful to her". Then he looked me over and said, "oh you got em' too".
BEAUTY & FASHION
asapland.com

Benefits of Watermelon During Pregnancy

Watermelons are truly tropical fruit. They can be grown in most places where they have warm climates. The watermelon plant is a member of the cucurbit family, cousins to both pumpkins and squash. Watermelons grow on vines much like their cousins, but unlike their cousins, watermelons do not require pollination from bees or other insects.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
mhealthintelligence.com

mHealth App Improves Patient-Provider Communication During Pregnancy

- An mHealth application could help identify pregnant people at-risk for preeclampsia and increase prophylactic low-dose aspirin intake through improved patient-provider communication, a study from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) revealed. Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and is associated with maternal and infant...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Eyes, It Could Be the First Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable disease whose symptoms both vary greatly from patient to patient, and are easy to miss. The long-lasting illness affects more than 900,000 people in the United States, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, and symptoms tend to worsen over time. That's why it's important to get an early MS diagnosis, and the key is knowing the warning signs. Though each patient's case is different, there are certain common indications of MS that often show up at the beginning, one of which affects your eyes. Research shows that half of MS patients experience it, and it's the first sign in 20 percent of people with the disease. Read on to know what you should look out for.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

5 Foods That Lower Blood Pressure

Around one-in-three people in the US suffer from high blood pressure. Spinach, beans, bananas, avocados and even coffee are among the foods that could lower blood pressure, research finds. All contain potassium which, along with lower sodium, can help to reduce hypertension. Around 5 grams of potassium per day is...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

Adele, 33, Says She Had a ‘Physical Reaction’ To Her Father’s Passing From Bowel Cancer: ‘It Was Like I Let Out One Wail and Something Left’

In a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine, singer Adele is opening up about how her father’s death from cancer impacted their relationship. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, and this type of cancer can also be called colon cancer, rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
CELEBRITIES
Health Digest

