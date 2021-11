The 2021-22 college basketball season kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with the headline games taking place at the Champions Classic in New York City. No. 3 Kansas vs. unranked Michigan State start off the event at Madison Square Garden. Both of these teams are hoping for a redemption year after early exits in March Madness last year. Although Kansas was a three seed in the tournament, they lost in the second round. Michigan State lost in the first four.

