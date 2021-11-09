Pennsylvania among top 10 most charitable states in the U.S.

( WTAJ ) — The season for giving is here, and according to a study, certain states are known to do better than others in terms of volunteer work and income donated to charity.

The World Giving Index, which is a long-running study that looks at different aspects of giving behavior, found that over 77 million people volunteer in the U.S. and donated more than $471 billion to charity in 2020.

By gathering data, the top 10 most charitable states in the U.S. was determined as follows:

Utah Maryland Minnesota Oregon North Dakota Pennsylvania Virginia Colorado Ohio Georgia

The findings were gathered by WalletHub , a personal finance website. To determine the results, they compared states via “volunteering and service” (i.e. volunteer rate, volunteer hours, volunteer retention) as well as “charitable giving” (i.e. share of income donated, population donating time, population donating money).

Additionally, WalletHub found that the average rank of democratic states is 23.48 percent and blue states is 28.17 percent. The smaller the percentage, the higher the rank.

The top 10 least charitable states were:

Hawaii Iowa Alabama Nevada West Virginia Rhode Island Louisiana Mississippi Arizona New Mexico

According to WalletHub: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Corporation for National & Community Service, Education Commission of the States (ECS), Fraser Institute, Cogency Global, US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Internal Revenue Service, Feeding America, Charity Navigator, Windows USA, Google Ads and Gallup.

For more information on the rankings, such as the methodology or how other states compare, head to WalletHub’s website .

