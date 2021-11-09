CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Health tech firm Color's valuation hits over $4 billion after latest funding

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - Health technology company Color said on Tuesday its valuation reached $4.6 billion after a recent $100 million investment, as venture firms continue to pour money into digital health businesses that saw service demand shoot up during the pandemic.

The pandemic has supercharged the sector with healthcare moving to the virtual realm. While companies are looking to expand their scale and offerings, investors are betting on continued demand even after the pandemic for the convenience of the services.

With the latest investment, Color plans to widen access to screening, diagnostics and initial treatments. It has more than 6,500 COVID-19 testing and 500 vaccination sites in the United States.

Besides COVID-19 testing, the California-based company also conducts genetic testing.

It has tied up with nearly 1,000 organizations, including public health departments, universities and employers. It has also partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Salesforce.com Inc and the State of California, among others.

Color’s latest funding round was led by venture capital fund Kindred Ventures and funds and accounts advised by T Rowe Price Associates. Existing investors General Catalyst, Viking Global Investors and billionaire philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective also participated in the round.

Color has raised $378 million to date.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
aithority.com

Lusha Reaches $1.5 Billion Valuation with $205 Million Funding to Build The Largest Crowd-Sourced Data Community for Salespeople

Lusha, the crowdsourced data community for B2B sales and marketing professionals, announced that it has raised $205 million in a Series B funding round, which values the company at $1.5 billion and achieving unicorn status. The round was led by PSG, a growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies, with additional investment by ION Crossover Partners, bringing total investment in the company to $245 million. With these funds, Lusha plans to grow its 800,000 strong community of B2B sales professionals into the industry’s largest, by expanding its global presence, and continuing to improve its data quality and ease of use.
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

Rivian IPO Puts Company's Valuation at $93 Billion USD

Electric vehicle maker Rivian is now valued at $93 billion USD following its initial public offering earlier this week. The company announced its $66.5 billion USD IPO on Tuesday, marking the biggest of its kind in 2021. The following day, its stock price traded 28% above the listing price, pushing it from $78 USD per share to $112.77 USD within a day and peaking at one point at $119.46 USD. At that price, the Rivian’s valuation increased to $93 billion USD, pushing it past both American automotive giants Ford and GM, which sit at $77 billion USD and $86 billion USD respectively. As of now, the newcomer only trails behind EV competitor Tesla, which is valued at a staggering $1.05 trillion USD.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Identity Verification Startup Socure Raises $450 Million

Identity verification startup Socure recently raised $450 million dollars in a series E round, bringing the company's valuation to $4.5 billion. Socure says it is now the highest-valued private company in the identity verification space, and that the funds will be used to accelerate its mission to verify 100% of good identities and eliminate identity fraud across all industries. Socure Founder and CEO Johnny Ayers joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Capital Fund#Health Technology#Color#Kindred Ventures#T Rowe Price Associates#General Catalyst#Viking Global Investors#Emerson Collective
ZDNet

AI chip startup Cerebras nabs $250 million Series F round at over $4 billion valuation

Cerebras Systems, the five-year-old AI chip startup that has created the world's largest computer chip, on Wednesday announced it has received a Series F round of $250 million led by venture capital firms Edge Capital via its Alpha Wave Ventures and Abu Dhabi Growth Fund. Returning investors participating in the round include Altimeter Capital, Benchmark Capital, Coatue Management, Eclipse Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, and VY Capital.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

BNPL Zilch Claims Title of Fastest European Firm to Gain Unicorn Status, Raises $110 Million Series C at $2 Billion Valuation

a London-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) Fintech, has closed on a $110 million services C funding round at a $2 billion valuation. Zilch last raised money in 2020 at a valuation of “just” $500 million. Zilch is claiming the title of the fastest European company to earn unicorn status. Zilch states that it has “leapfrogged” other high-flying firms to become a double unicorn in just 14 months, faster than any other in the European Union. Zilch says its growth is “unparalleled within the BNPL industry” having increased by 8X since this past March.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

Workato Raises $200 Million Series E Funding at a $5.7 Billion Valuation to Accelerate Record Growth and Capitalise on Surging Demand for Enterprise Automation

The enterprise automation platform will use funds to further expand operations in EMEA and open up offices in Benelux and the Nordics. Workato, the leader in enterprise automation, today announced $200 million in Series E funding led by Battery Ventures, with equal participation from Insight Partners, Altimeter Capital and Tiger Global. Geodesic Capital and Redpoint Ventures also participated in this round of financing. The new funding values Workato at $5.7 billion and comes just nine months after its $110 million Series D. Workato has raised over $420 million in total funding to date.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
TechCrunch

Health tech startup Color raises $100M at a $4.6B valuation

The round was led by Kindred Ventures and by funds managed by T. Rowe Price, along with participation from existing investors including General Catalyst, Viking Global Investors and Emerson Collective. In January, Color raised $167 million in Series D funding at a valuation of $1.5 billion. This latest round triples that measure of the company’s worth.
PUBLIC HEALTH
finovate.com

Socure Locks in $450 Million in Series E Funding; Earns Valuation of $4.5 Billion

Digital identity verification and fraud solution provider Socure has scored $450 million in what the company called a “significantly oversubscribed” Series E funding round. The investment comes just seven months after the company’s $100 million Series D round, and boosts Socure’s valuation to $4.5 billion. “With this additional capital, we...
MARKETS
HIT Consultant

Color Raises $100M at $4.6B Valuation to Expand Accessible, Equitable Public Health Infrastructure

– Color, a San Francisco, CA-based health technology company committed to advancing public health, announced a $100 million Series E financing round at a valuation of $4.6 billion led by Kindred Ventures and by certain funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. with participation by existing investors General Catalyst, Viking Global Investors, and Emerson Collective.
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Health tech startup Color Genomics raises $100M to enable the delivery of advanced healthcare through clinical genetics; now valued at over $4 billion

Health tech startup Color Genomics announced Tuesday it has raised $100 million investment as investors continue to pour billions into the crowded digital health market. The announcement comes about ten months after the company raised $167 million in Series D funding to enable the delivery of advanced healthcare through clinical genetics.
HEALTH
design-reuse.com

Cerebras Systems Raises $250M in Funding for Over $4B Valuation to Advance the Future of Artificial Intelligence Compute

Investment Led by Alpha Wave Ventures, a Global Growth Stage Falcon Edge | Chimera Partnership, along with Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), Accelerates Business Expansion and Relentless Pursuit of AI Innovation. SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA – November 10, 2021 – Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today announced...
SUNNYVALE, CA
techstartups.com

London-based ‘buy now, pay later’ tech startup Zilch quadruples valuation to $2 billion after raising $110M for U.S. expansion

The Buy now, pay later (BNPL) phenomenon has grown in popularity in recent years as customers seek alternative methods of financing. BNPL is a new payment option that allows consumers to receive their purchase right away (Buy Now), either online or in-store, and then pay (Pay Later) for their purchase in installments. BNPL is now revolutionizing the customer journey by being seamlessly integrated into e-commerce as a checkout option.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Amazon-backed EV tech startup Rivian is going public at $66.5 billion valuation

Late last month, Amazon quietly increased its stake in electric vehicle tech startup Rivian to 20%, bringing its total equity to $3.8 billion. The revelation came from quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The retail giant stated that it now holds a 20% stake in Rivian, with a carrying value of $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion on Dec. 31. Now, the whole story is beginning to make much sense given the latest announcement from Rivian.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy