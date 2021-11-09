Teacher to Parent: Self--discipline is what sustains success

From sending progress reports to messages about performance or behavior, we communicate with caregivers daily. Sometimes you will need to reach out to a student’s caregiver, or their caregiver may reach out to you. Research shows that parental involvement correlates with student performance. It also shows that communication focused on improving behaviors has the most significant impact. According to Cotton and Wikelund, researchers discovered, “the more active forms of parent involvement produce greater achievement benefits than more passive ones.” Active forms of parent involvement can include talking to their students about their artwork, encouraging them to join your art club, or volunteering to help set up your art show. The more caregivers directly engage, the better.

