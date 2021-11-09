CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Why John Cena Didn't Beat The Shield in WWE Way Back in 2013

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shield managed to establish itself as one of WWE's most dominant factions of the 2010s thanks to a long-running undefeated streak in six-man tag matches on TV and pay-per-views. But that streak almost didn't happen, as Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose in WWE) confirmed in his new book Mox. The...

comicbook.com

PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt mysteriously reappears

As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Escorted Out Of Building By Security After WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a confrontation backstage and it was not a pretty sight. Things did not get physical, but a shouting match did ensue. This was followed by a request for Flair to leave the building before The Man’s dark match was over. New information indicates that The Queen might not have left on her own volition.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

One More Round: Former WWE Star Coming Out Of Retirement

One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar’s Fiancé Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration. The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed...
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
NFL
WTAJ

WWE superstar Randy Orton stops crowd from crushing child

(WTAJ) — WWE Superstar, and a father outside of the ring, Randy Orton was quick to help a child stuck between the crowd and guardrail when the company went to the United Kingdom on a recent tour. A video has been going around on social media showing Orton coming to the ring in Birmingham, England […]
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Smackdown Superstar injured after being speared by Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is inarguably the biggest Superstar in WWE today. His career has gone on to a whole new level since he turned Heel. While the former Shield member was already an accomplished performer inside the ring, association with Paul Heyman has taken to his promos to another level as well.
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.12.21

Tonight the build to Survivor Series continues, and our main event tonight is a battle between Xavier Woods and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. If I were a betting man I’d say WWE Champion Big E shows up tonight in some capacity, we’ve got to get him and Roman together in order to begin promoting their champion vs. champion match. The Smackdown Survivor Series team might get some play tonight as well, plus Sheamus is due to return to the ring at some point. Drew McIntyre will probably be in action as well. Well with that out of the way, let’s see what WWE has in store for us tonight.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Why WWE Didn’t Punish Charlotte Following Altercation With Becky Lynch

Last month, it was reported that Charlotte Flair had an altercation backstage with Becky Lynch when she went off script on Smackdown, throwing down her RAW Women’s Championship when she was supposed to hand it to Lynch. The two women had words backstage but never came to blows and Flair was escorted from the building. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Flair wasn’t punished for going off-script and causing the incident is because of the “tricky situation” involving her.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Why WWE Isn’t Disciplining Charlotte Flair After Becky Lynch Confrontation

After several alleged occurrences of Charlotte Flair going off script, the heat on the superstar in the WWE locker room is at an all time high. Charlotte went off script to embarrass Becky Lynch on live TV and a maelstrom of reports came out about WWE superstars becoming frustrated if not irate with Flair.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar To Make AEW Debut On Tonight’s Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that former WWE Superstar Ariya Daivari will be making his AEW debut on tonight’s live episode of Rampage. He’ll be facing off with Dante Martin in a singles match. Khan said,. “On #AEWRampage: hometown heroes clash TONIGHT as @AriyaDaivari...
WWE
ComicBook

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella on Why Total Bellas is Ending, Why a Bellas Return to WWE Isn't Happening

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella uploaded the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast this week and addressed the cancellation of Total Bellas as well as why the pair aren't gearing up for a possible return anymore. News of the reality show ending on E! broke over the summer, though the sixth and final season will begin airing in late January 2022. Nikki explained (h/t Fightful), "When we were finishing up the last season, it was very hard on Artem (Chigvintsev) and I. We barely filmed with him. It was the birth and then we came home and it was a day or two. Artem and I had a very hard time with cameras around him [Her son Matteo] and [Brie's daughter] Birdie didn't want anyone to ever film her. When we wrapped up that season and we came to Napa and fell in love with Napa, we were like, 'we really want to keep this private.' I have to say, it's so hard having camera crews in your house. It's tough.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: WALTER Dating Current WWE Superstar

It appears WALTER is dating fellow NXT UK Superstar Jinny. On Thursday, Jinny took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her and WALTER at a restaurant. The photo was captioned with a heart emoji. This was quickly followed by WALTER also posting a picture of Jinny via his Instagram Stories. The two photos can be seen below.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Try Again? Retired WWE Star Wants To Wrestle Again

One more run? There have been so many wrestlers to work for WWE over the years that it is almost impossible to remember them all. Some of them make more of an impact than others, but some wind up sticking around even after their in-ring careers end. On rare occasions, you see someone who makes a surprising return though, and that might be the case again.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Takes the Crown on SmackDown

Earlier in the night, Roman Reigns added a major stipulation to his match with King Woods on SmackDown, saying that if he lost he would not only bend the knee to Woods but also would relinquish his Universal Championship and banish himself from SmackDown. When the match started, both Reigns and Woods felt each other out for a bit and then Reigns got a few punches in followed by a three-count of punches but Woods evaded them after three. He then got a few punches in of his own but Reigns escaped next. Woods hit a dropkick on Reigns next, sending him out of the ring and taunting Reigns a bit. Reigns looked annoyed and then Woods wouldn't let him in the ring.
WWE

