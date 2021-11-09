Why John Cena Didn't Beat The Shield in WWE Way Back in 2013

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella uploaded the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast this week and addressed the cancellation of Total Bellas as well as why the pair aren't gearing up for a possible return anymore. News of the reality show ending on E! broke over the summer, though the sixth and final season will begin airing in late January 2022. Nikki explained (h/t Fightful), "When we were finishing up the last season, it was very hard on Artem (Chigvintsev) and I. We barely filmed with him. It was the birth and then we came home and it was a day or two. Artem and I had a very hard time with cameras around him [Her son Matteo] and [Brie's daughter] Birdie didn't want anyone to ever film her. When we wrapped up that season and we came to Napa and fell in love with Napa, we were like, 'we really want to keep this private.' I have to say, it's so hard having camera crews in your house. It's tough.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO