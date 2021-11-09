CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name ‘a group of complete idiots’: School investigating controversial question on history quiz

By Connor Malone, Nexstar Media Wire, Gurajpal Sangha
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSgjc_0crEL8kY00

ROCKLIN, Calif. ( KTXL ) — A California high school is investigating after a screenshot surfaced of a controversial question that parents said was included in a history quiz.

Whitney High School, located in the Sacramento suburb of Rocklin, released a statement Saturday saying it would investigate the quiz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118WQa_0crEL8kY00
This screenshot shared by parents shows a question purportedly included in a Whitney High School history quiz. (Courtesy: Jessa Krissovich)

The question supposedly asked respondents to identify “a group of complete idiots.” The options shown were the “KKK,” “all of Florida,” “FOX news,” and “Texans.”

“These stories have gone in one ear and out the other,” said Jessa Krissovich, who shared the screenshot in question to social media. “It sounded unbelievable.”

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said one-sided political comments have been an ongoing concern with this teacher.

“The question on the test is really blatant obviously, and that’s out there,” the parent said. “This has been the first time it has been looked at of him crossing the line.”

This parent said the teacher has made comments that are mostly directed against the Republican Party.

“We all have different beliefs,” Krissovich said. “This is the United States and we all come from different backgrounds and everybody should be OK with who they are.”

In a letter to parents, Whitney High School said they share the parents’ concerns and are investigating.

Read the full statement below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22HiFp_0crEL8kY00

The high school said “appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken.”

