NBA

Bucks vs. 76ers prediction, odds, pick and more – 11/9/21

By Zach Hood
 4 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers will play in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-76ers prediction and pick. The Bucks and 76ers both enter play on Tuesday with some notable absences. Philadelphia is battling COVID issues,...

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Matchup Preview (11/9/21) The struggling Milwaukee Bucks (4-6) will head to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers (8-2), who have the best record in the Eastern Conference. This is the first time this season that these two teams have played each other, so it will be interesting to see how they stack up. Of course, both teams will still be without several key players, including Khris Middleton (COVID protocols) and Brook Lopez (back) for the Bucks, and Joel Embiid (COVID protocols), Isaiah Joe (COVID), Matisse Thybulle (COVID protocols), and possibly, Danny Green (Hamstring), for the Sixers. Keep expectations tempered for this game if you are an NBA enthusiast excited about the matchup. It was announced today that Joel Embiid would be missing several games as he enters the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols. Philadelphia has been terrific this season; however, it still has dealt with many injuries and players missing games due to COVID.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Seth Curry
