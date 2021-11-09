CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents file lawsuit after getting another couple's embryo from Encino fertility clinic in mix-up

 4 days ago

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale were overjoyed giving birth to a baby girl through In Vitro Fertilization.

The couple taking their bundle of joy home to bond with the 5 year old daughter who often snuggled with her baby sister. However, the couple noticed that unlike the rest of

their family, the baby had a much darker complexion and jet-black hair. In shock and horror the couple learning through genetic testing the baby they took home nurturing

and loving was not genetically related to them.

Mother Daphne Cardinale says she has had to to push through my own denial to discover the truth of what had happened to our family I was overwhelmed.

Daphne adds It's not easy to talk about it but she knows how important it is to share the couples story so that this can never happen again.

The devastated couple coming to grips with the truth.. the baby they had come to accept and love despite doubts was indeed the biological child of complete strangers.

The Cardinale filing suit against California Center for Reproductive Health or CCRH, Beverly Sunset Surgical Associates, In Vitro Tech labs inc and CCRH's medical director

Dr. Eliran Mor.

Attorney Adam Wolfe says on top of the embryonic mix up the family were forced to give up forever, the baby Daphne carried to term and unto whom their whole family had

bonded.

The couple contacting the woman who gave birth to their biological child. Given Daphne gave birth to that woman's baby.. They each switched babies. Cardinales' working

to make up for lost time with their biological baby daughter.

Daphne says she was robbed of the ability to carry her own child.

She says never had the opportunity to grow and bond with her during pregnancy.

Father Alexander Cardinale says their entire family has suffered in countless ways but what he says what his wife has gone through beyond words.

The lawsuit seeking emotional damages, compensatory and property damages and a wide range of financial costs. The suit also demanding a jury trial.

I put in calls to the parties named in the lawsuit and was issued a no comment.

Related
CBS News

Two couples swap babies after IVF mix-up

A couple is suing a fertility clinic in Los Angeles after giving birth to the wrong baby. Their biological child was born to another couple after two women were implanted with the other's embryo. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale tried to conceive a second child for three years. With the help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Mom gives birth to 14-pound baby after series of miscarriages

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Patonai's are cherishing every moment with their newborn, Finnley. It's been a whirlwind since he was born with the baby boy shocking everyone in the room. "All the doctors were trying to hurry up and get him on the scale because we were just...
thecut.com

Couples Say They Had to Switch Babies After Alleged IVF Embryo Mix-up

A California fertility center implanted two IVF patients with the wrong embryos, a new lawsuit alleges, a mistake one couple says they only discovered when a hunch prompted them to get a DNA test for their daughter two months after giving birth. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale say they had to trade babies with another couple and are now suing the California Center for Reproductive Health, its owner — obstetrician Eliran Mor — and the embryology lab, In VitroTech, for medical malpractice, negligence, breach of contract, and infliction of emotional distress.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Motherly

‘Nightmare’ IVF mixup results in two moms delivering each other’s babies

In a tragic mishap, an IVF clinic mistakenly implanted the wrong embryos into two women—leaving them to carry, deliver, and raise one another's babies for months. Alexander and Daphna Cardinale knew something wasn't right almost immediately after their youngest daughter's birth. The baby was born with dark hair and darker skin, and didn't look like either Alexander or his wife, he says.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WALA-TV FOX10

Wrongful death lawsuits filed over destroyed embryos

Three couples are suing a local hospital and fertility clinic for the wrongful death of their embryos. The lawsuits claim a patient at Mobile Infirmary Medical Center broke into a freezer at the Center for Reproductive Medicine, took out a tray of frozen embryos, then dropped the tray, leading to the deaths of the fertilized eggs.
MOBILE, AL
Chrissie Marie

IVF Clinic Mix Up:Two Women Deliver The Each Other's Baby, Lawsuit Filed

IVF mix-up puts a California fertility clinic in the hot seatDrKontogianniIVF/Pixabay. A California fertility clinic is in a legal battle because they implanted two embryos in the wrong women in an in vitro fertilization procedure, resulting in the mothers giving birth to babies that were not theirs. The families raised them for several months before discovering the mix-up, CNN reported.
nbcrightnow.com

Parents suing over alleged IVF embryo mix-up speak out

A lawsuit filed by a Southern California couple says a Los Angeles-based fertility clinic implanted the wrong embryos into two women during in vitro fertilization procedures, resulting in a life-changing mix-up for two families who unknowingly gave birth to and raised children that weren't theirs for several months. CNN affiliates KCAL/KCBS report.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox40

Ask an Attorney: Astroworld Festival, California fertility clinic mix-up lawsuits

Lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott and concert promoters continue pouring as more attendees of the Astroworld Festival claim they’ve suffered lifelong physical and emotional trauma. Attorney Ken Rosenfeld joined Richard to talk about the lawsuits. Rosenfeld also discussed a lawsuit involving two California couples that gave birth to each others’...
CALIFORNIA STATE
