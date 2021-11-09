Parents file lawsuit after getting another couple's embryo from Encino fertility clinic in mix-up

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale were overjoyed giving birth to a baby girl through In Vitro Fertilization.

The couple taking their bundle of joy home to bond with the 5 year old daughter who often snuggled with her baby sister. However, the couple noticed that unlike the rest of

their family, the baby had a much darker complexion and jet-black hair. In shock and horror the couple learning through genetic testing the baby they took home nurturing

and loving was not genetically related to them.

Mother Daphne Cardinale says she has had to to push through my own denial to discover the truth of what had happened to our family I was overwhelmed.

Daphne adds It's not easy to talk about it but she knows how important it is to share the couples story so that this can never happen again.

The devastated couple coming to grips with the truth.. the baby they had come to accept and love despite doubts was indeed the biological child of complete strangers.

The Cardinale filing suit against California Center for Reproductive Health or CCRH, Beverly Sunset Surgical Associates, In Vitro Tech labs inc and CCRH's medical director

Dr. Eliran Mor.

Attorney Adam Wolfe says on top of the embryonic mix up the family were forced to give up forever, the baby Daphne carried to term and unto whom their whole family had

bonded.

The couple contacting the woman who gave birth to their biological child. Given Daphne gave birth to that woman's baby.. They each switched babies. Cardinales' working

to make up for lost time with their biological baby daughter.

Daphne says she was robbed of the ability to carry her own child.

She says never had the opportunity to grow and bond with her during pregnancy.

Father Alexander Cardinale says their entire family has suffered in countless ways but what he says what his wife has gone through beyond words.

The lawsuit seeking emotional damages, compensatory and property damages and a wide range of financial costs. The suit also demanding a jury trial.

I put in calls to the parties named in the lawsuit and was issued a no comment.