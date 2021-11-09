Najee Harris immediately refutes claim about time at Alabama

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Najee Harris’ journey from homelessness to the NFL is one of the coolest stories in the sport. But the Pittsburgh Steelers running back tweeted ESPN got something wrong as it told the story during Monday Night Football this week.

In the first quarter, play-by-play announcer Steve Levy talked about how Harris slept on the floor of his dorm at Alabama. However, Harris went on Twitter after the game and quickly refuted the claim.

Harris and his mother spent some time in homeless shelters while growing up in Antioch, California. He starred at Antioch High School and went on to Alabama, where he made a national name for himself.

At Alabama, Harris became one of the top running backs in the country by his senior year, when he became a first-team All-SEC and first-team All-America nominee.

The Steelers took him 24th overall in the NFL Draft and he’s made quite an impact early in his career. He’s their leading rusher and has a team-high four rushing touchdowns, including one in the first quarter Monday night. He also has two receiving touchdowns to his name.

Harris is in conversation for NFL Rookie of the Year and a big reason why the Steelers have won four straight. Harris will try to continue this success next week when Pittsburgh takes on the Detroit Lions.

Najee Harris on coming to grips growing up homeless, using platform

The struggle was not something Harris ever thought he would want to talk about or have brought up. A close friend of Harris’ as he was growing up was Marcus Malu. Malu was his trainer and ran a gym in the area where Harris attended high school.

Harris overheard kids during his sophomore year of high school talking about him and his history of living in homeless shelters. When he pressed them for how they found out it was revealed that Malu had shared his story to motivate students at a strength and conditioning banquet.

His friend and trainer told him that “sooner or later, you’re going to have to tell your story. It’s part of who you are.”

“I was mad as hell at him, but I didn’t understand it,” Harris told Pryor of when he found out. “I didn’t understand my story, I guess, like that. I guess they call it a testimony. I didn’t understand how it would help other people. I didn’t get the bigger picture at that time. I thank him for that, though. He helped me out with opening up.”

Harris quickly got over his anger with Malu, and now is starting to understand how to impact change with his story and platform. Harris named his newly formed nonprofit organization Da’ Bigger Picture Foundation, after realizing little things can add up to make a difference