On300 DL Isaiah Hastings Commits to Alabama

Photo Provided by Isaiah Hastings

On3 Consensus senior four-star defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings of Palm Harbor (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday — choosing the Tide over Oregon, Michigan, Georgia and Florida.

The 6-foot-5, 290 pound Hastings ranks as the No. 75 player in the On300. He is the No. 218 player in the On3 Consensus Rankings, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average.

Alabama checked every box for Isaiah Hastings

“I feel like Alabama is the best school there is,” Isaiah Hastings said. “Going against the best in practice, and being developed by the best is a huge plus. Alabama produces the most NFL players, and I feel like I fit the best there.”

Hastings has strong relationship with coaches

“I have a really good relationship with coach (Freddie) Roach,” Isaiah Hastings said. “He really believes in me and has seen my improvement from last year to this year. He also has a great relationship with my family— he talks with my dad almost every day.”

Hastings is the Crimson Tide’s third commitment along the defensive line in the class of 2022. He’ll join Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson Jeremiah Alexander, Columbia (Miss.) Jahiem Oatis and Lafayette (La.) Acadiana Walter Bob. His pledge extends Alabama’s lead for the top class in the On3 consensus team rankings for the class of 2022.