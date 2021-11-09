CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

White House defends review of Michigan pipeline amid high gas prices

By Jeremy Beaman
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqMzA_0crEKSp800


T he Biden administration is defending the review of a proposed pipeline project supporting the transport of crude oil from Canada through Michigan as gasoline prices hover at their highest level in seven years.

The Army Corps of Engineers is currently performing an environmental impact statement on the Line 5 replacement project, which is opposed by environmentalists aligned with the White House. Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the assessment would influence the administration's decision on permitting for the pipeline.

"The EIS will help inform any additional action or position the U.S. will be taking on the replacement of Line 5," Jean-Pierre said Monday when asked about the project in light of gas prices, adding that such a review is consistent with "President Biden's commitment that every infrastructure project ... must undergo a full and fair review that considers the environmental impact that those projects would have."

"There's a review, and we're waiting," she said.

Canadian company Enbridge Energy proposed the construction of a tunnel and new pipeline to replace a portion of the current pipeline that runs under the Straits of Mackinac connecting Lake Michigan and Lake Superior.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that the entire 645-mile Line 5 pipeline, operated by Enbridge, shut down in the spring, citing the risk of spills.

Michigan and Enbridge are currently engaged in litigation over the fate of the project.

The White House has faced pressure over gas prices and broader public worries about inflation. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told MSNBC on Monday that Biden is "looking at what options he has in the limited range of tools a president might have to address the cost of gasoline at the pump." Granholm took criticism from Republicans for laughing in reaction to a question about boosting oil production last week.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 29

joesucks
3d ago

While libtards are screaming the sky is falling. Democraps destroy our countries fuel independence & kill jobs while begging the OPEC cartel to sell us more oil @ inflated prices!!! Anyone notice the price of Gas compared to a year ago. Wait for your heating bills this winter. Guess what, it's going to double. WTF?? Who in they're right mind thinks this is a good thing?

Reply(9)
36
Socialism.....Sucks!
3d ago

So have they officially moved on from a red head that circles questions and lies to a black woman that lies and tows the company line?

Reply
6
Kawika76
3d ago

Vote whitmer out!!!!! She called Biden and alerted him to help out with closing it!!

Reply
14
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden shocked to learn high gas prices are his fault

President Joe Biden appeared shocked this week to discover that gas prices are so high. Just wait until he finds out his administration is the reason why. “We got a higher demand for goods at the same time we’re facing disruptions in the supplies to make those goods. This is a recipe for delays and for higher prices, and people are feeling it,” Biden said in Baltimore on Wednesday. “They’re feeling it. Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas? In some parts of California, they’re paying $4.50 a gallon!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Government
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Gas Prices#Infrastructure#The White House#Canadian#Enbridge Energy#Msnbc#Republicans
New York Post

Biden might close Michigan pipeline, WH admits after calling report bogus

The White House admitted Monday that it is studying the impact of shutting down the L5 pipeline from Michigan to Canada amid a global energy crisis. A day after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned that Americans will have to pay more to heat their homes this winter, deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Fox News’ Peter Doocy sparred over reports that the Biden administration was mulling the pipeline shutdown.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
White House
hngn.com

Biden Administration Weighing the Shutting Down of a Michigan Oil Pipeline as Winter Nears

The Biden administration is contemplating on shutting down a Michigan pipeline, a move that opponents fervently critized. According to a recently published article in MSN News, the government has yet to make a decision on Line 5; authorities were collecting materials just to offer a complete picture of the issue. The Biden administration is also weighing in to shut down the pipeline.
MICHIGAN STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
170K+
Followers
54K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy