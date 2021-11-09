CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: South Carolina trolls Florida over busted coverage following win

By Ashton Pollard about 8 hours
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvTar_0crEKEiC00
Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Florida defense had some glaring issues on Saturday night in a 40-17 rout, but no play looked as bad as a touchdown scored by South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann.

The Gamecocks took to Twitter to roast Florida for the busted coverage with one of the more clever social media trolling jobs of the college football season.

The video has Vann in the end zone doing a number of activities aptly titled “things Josh Vann could have done before anybody on defense could have gotten to him.” The video caption is an ode to the famous line from the movie “Step Brothers.”

Activities include placing a takeout order, taking a nap, watching a nature documentary, trimming the hedges at Williams-Brice Stadium, golfing and more. Vann is even shown in his graduation robe saying “Yo, I did it, man!”

Vann finished the game with seven catches for 111 yards and the 24-yard score. It was his third 100-yard receiving game of the season.

The fourth-year player is South Carolina’s top receiver by a wide margin, and he now has 31 receptions for 542 yards and three touchdowns this year. Vann is averaging 17.5 yards per catch.

Gamecocks dominate Gators en route to second SEC win

Despite being a nearly three-touchdown underdog, the Gamecocks were the better team from start to finish on Saturday night. They out-gained Florida yardage wise 459 to 340, forced two turnovers, dominated time of possession, and allowed just 13 first downs to what has been at times one of the more explosive offenses in the country.

As a result of the decisive victory, the Gamecocks moved to 5-4 on the season. They are 2-4 in the SEC.

South Carolina handed Florida their third straight loss; the Gators are now 4-5 this year and 2-8 against their last 10 Power Five opponents.

Florida reportedly had several players with the flu on Saturday. But the performance was jarring nonetheless and led to two coaching changes; they fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and run-game coordinator and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

South Carolina has games against Missouri, Auburn and Clemson remaining on their schedule. They need to notch just one additional win to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.

Saturday’s game at Missouri kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Missouri is a 1-point favorite.

IN THIS ARTICLE
