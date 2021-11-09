CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats Face Bleak Midterms as Polls Show Majority Will Vote for GOP Candidates

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Democrats currently have a narrow majority in the House while the Senate is evenly divided between the...

Birmingham Star

Why Democrats got stuck with Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden in conspicuous decline, the need for a qualified vice president waiting in the wings is critical. Yet Kamala Harris is totally unfit for the presidency, a dilemma that puts the United States in an awful bind. Less than a year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Chris Wallace on 'Kilmeade Show': Democrats would be 'wiped out' if midterms were tomorrow

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace said President Biden and the Democrats are in "serious trouble" for the 2022 midterm elections, predicting the party's congressional majorities would be "wiped out" if elections were held in the current political climate. Wallace joined the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Thursday to discuss how the recent GOP election victories in November could foreshadow the outcome of the next cycle.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The top 10 GOP presidential candidates for 2024, ranked

The 2021 election is over, which means it’s time to talk about 2024. Okay, well, at least a little bit. The 2021 election reinforced the difficult path that lies ahead for Democrats in their efforts to keep unified control of Washington, particularly with President Biden’s numbers having declined. And the jockeying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination began long ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WEKU

Republicans and Democrats contemplate a future without Donald Trump

Let's assume you have spent at least a few minutes this week thinking about former President Donald Trump or something he has said or done. So ask yourself: Did anything seem different? Was it the same thought process with the same attitude as when you thought of him, say, two weeks ago?
POTUS
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Chris Christie mocks Donald Trump over re-election defeat

Former New Jersey Republican governor and onetime Donald Trump ally Chris Christie is stepping up his war of words with the former president as both men weigh potential White House bids in 2024. “I’m not going to get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump,” Christie told “Axios on HBO” in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

White House wants McAuliffe after Virginia gubernatorial loss: report

The Biden administration is searching for a job to give Terry McAuliffe following his defeat in the race to be Virginia governor last week, according to a new report. Punchbowl News reported Thursday that White House officials are looking to place the former Democratic National Committee chair somewhere in the hierarchy. The report cited “multiple high-level sources familiar with the White House’s thinking.”
Washington Post

Republicans aren’t ready for Trump-style ‘fraud’ claims in GOP primaries

Douglas Heye, a former Republican National Committee communications director, was deputy chief of staff to former House majority leader Eric Cantor. Months after the electoral college vote was certified and Joe Biden inaugurated, Republicans are still being forced to look backward to 2020. Attempts by Donald Trump’s acolytes to audit or overturn results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin continue, and the former president urges these on — calling last year’s free and fair elections an insurrection and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, a similar thing has happened in at least one 2021 election: While former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has urged Republicans to accept reality and move forward, unsuccessful New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli was still refusing to concede a week after a race that every news organization had called for his opponent.
NBC News

Lauren HarperIf Democrats want to win in 2022, they need Republicans — as candidates

Democrats should take no comfort from the fact that Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Friday finally conceded his loss in the race to run New Jersey. The margin of victory was significantly narrower than expected, giving him cover to delay his concession until 10 days after the election. And it comes on the heels of the outright defeat of Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the governor’s race there.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Blow for Republicans as top pick to help retake Senate says he won’t run

Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire delivered a body blow to Republicans hoping to take back the Senate when he announced he would not challenge Senator Maggie Hassan. Mr Sununu, who won election in 2016 and succeeded Ms Hassan as governor, has been considered a blue-chip Senate candidate in a state both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden won. Mr Sununu has since been re-elected twice in the Granite State.“I’d rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down, end up on Capitol Hill, debating partisan politics without results,” Mr Sununu said in...
POLITICS
TIME

How Early Voting Helped Glenn Youngkin—And What It Means for Republicans in the Midterms

​​Former President Donald Trump lost Virginia in 2020 by 10 points after discouraging his own supporters nationwide from trusting the integrity of early voting. But Glenn Youngkin won the state’s governor’s race last week in part by telling Virginians to vote early. Now, his victory has created a blueprint for other Republican candidates struggling with how to get early votes without alienating a base that believes Trump’s claims of election fraud.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

