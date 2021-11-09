CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

SC01 candidate raised more than $200K first 24 hours after campaign announcement

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmPk9_0crEKABI00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Annie Andrews raised more than $200,000 only hours after announcing her plans to run for Congress against Rep. Nancy Mace.

Dr. Andrews, a local pediatrician, said her priorities will include moving past the COVID-19 pandemic, getting the economy back on track, and keeping kids in school safely.

She also wants to tackle local flooding and sea-level rise by addressing climate change in the Lowcountry, prioritizing infrastructure needs in the district, and curbing gun violence.

Only 24 hours after making her announcement, Dr. Andrews’ campaign announced she had already raised over $200,000 and her campaign announcement video, which was picked up by national publications, like The Hill, has received more than 1.4 million views on Twitter alone.

“I am humbled by the incredible support we received in the first 24 hours of our campaign, and I am more motivated to win than ever before,” said Dr. Andrews. “These early numbers prove that the people of the Lowcountry are ready for a change in leadership and ready to send a pediatrician to Congress who will cut through the gridlock and deliver real results for the district.”

She went on to say, “I’m not interested in being famous or climbing the political ladder. I just want to solve the biggest challenges facing the Lowcountry and then come back home and be a doctor and a mom. I look forward to hitting the campaign trail in the coming days and offering voters a clear choice in next year’s election.”

Dr. Andrews is the first Democrat to announce her candidacy for the SC01 race. Mace currently faces three challengers in the 2022 GOP primary.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

