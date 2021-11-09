CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alex Hitchcock – ‘dream band’

By londonjazz
londonjazznews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fresh Sound New Talent FSNT 625. Album review by Graham Spry) It is a tribute to tenor saxophonist Alex Hitchcock that he has become a respected name in London’s currently vibrant jazz scene, where it is hard to stand out in a crowd of so many highly accomplished young musicians vying...

londonjazznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
Variety

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Evening With Silk Sonic’ Is a Luscious Blast of ’70s Soul: Album Review

It might have a core of ultra-rich high-calorie cheese, but the throwback song is a very specific and carefully calibrated art form. It must evoke and transcend the era it’s reviving in an affectionate or hilarious fashion (or both); it has to be a great song as well as a nostalgia trip for those who remember, and a vicarious saunter through a previous decade for those who don’t. Equally, the timing has to be right: You don’t want to bring back something that doesn’t feel particularly fresh or relevant at that moment (the standard 20-year nostalgia cycle is a reliable benchmark,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
londonjazznews.com

Han-earl Park – ‘Of Life, Recombinant’

(NEWJAiM9. Album review by Tony Dudley-Evans) Han-earl Park is an active member of the UK improvised music community, appearing in solo guitar contexts as well as working with groups such as Eris136199 with Catherine Sikora and Nick Didkovsky, and with Sirene 1009 with Dominic Lash and Mark Sanders. This album...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Robert Glasper
Person
Brad Mehldau
londonjazznews.com

Sara Colman (new album ‘Ink on a Pin’ and touring until 26 Nov)

British singer Sara Colman is an acclaimed singer-songwriter. Her last album “What We’re Made Of” was praised by US critic Ted Gioia. She won ‘Lyricist of the Year’ in the UK Songwriting Competition. She’s worked with Laura Mvula and Mahalia. Her new album “Ink on a Pin” and tour feature her 10-piece band playing new arrangements of songs by Joni Mitchell.Feature by Alison Bentley.
MUSIC
JamBase

Mandolin Livestreams This Week: Pitchfork London, Basilica SoundBath, Robyn Hitchcock & More

Mandolin presents a variety of livestreams this week and beyond. Mandolin, the music industry’s leading digital fan engagement platform and concert livestreamer, recently acquired livestreaming juggernaut NoonChorus. Check out highlights of some of the musicians performing soon on Mandolin. Pitchfork London: Stereolab & Girl Band – November 14. Pitchfork is...
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Planck Walker at The Spotted Dog, Birmingham

( The Spotted Dog. Birmingham . 9 November 2021. Live review by Tony Dudley-Evans) Planck Walker was on this occasion a quartet led by alto saxophonist Sam Norris, a recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music jazz course and featuring three graduates of the Guildhall jazz course: pianist Jay Verma, bass player Ali Watson and drummer Harry Ling.
MUSIC
Literary Hub

Bob Spitz on the Notorious History of Led Zeppelin

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode Andrew is joined by Bob Spitz, the author of Led Zeppelin: The Biography, to give the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Jazz#Horse#Aub#Spanish
londonjazznews.com

Festival Report – Jazzfest Berlin 2021

Various Venues, Berlin — 4-7 November 2021. Round-Up by AJ Dehany) Jazzfest Berlin was founded in 1964 in West Berlin as the “Berliner Jazztage” with an activist spirit informed by the civil rights movement. Dr Martin Luther King sent a speech when the festival opened, a fact pianist Jason Moran reminded us of in a video segment congratulating the festival for its 2021 European Jazz Network Award for Adventurous Programming. Nadin Deventer took over as Artistic Director in 2018 and has endured the taunts of certain boys club minded individuals in the industry and gone on to expand the festival’s vision of radical creativity and diversity: to challenge and provoke, but always communicate. Adventurous is a moot descriptor: not treading too far out into the wilds of experimentalism but still revelling in unexpected happenings, like this year’s cross-fertilisation with artists in Cairo, Johannesburg and São Paulo.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
gaithersburgmd.gov

Alex Hamburger

Advance: $28 / $20 Youth (ages 18 & under) Door: $30 / $25 Youth (ages 18 & under) Esteemed jazz flutist, vocalist, composer & poet Alex Hamburger shares music from her highly anticipated debut quartet album, And She Spoke. Alex brings together an inspiring collection of original compositions and arrangements influenced by the diverse & ever changing concept of the female voice. Featuring original compositions heavily inspired by poetry written through the female voice & personalized arrangements of female-written compositions, And She Spoke pays homage to the jazz tradition, citing Alex’s background & mentors as fundamental inspiration, while providing a fresh outlook with palpably incandescent energy.
ENTERTAINMENT
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV

The 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's 'IV' album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "It is the golden anniversary of one rock history's most popular, as well as...
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
SFStation.com

Band of Horses

"Achieving musical transcendence is a tricky feat, almost definitively. If it happens at all, it happens naturally and perhaps nobody knows that better than Seattle, Washington's Band of Horses. Guitarist/vocalist Ben Bridwell and guitarist Mat Brooke formed Band of Horses in 2004, after the dissolution of their nearly ten-year run in northwest melancholic darlings Carissas Weird. Carissas Wierd trafficked in sadly beautiful orchestral pop, whose songs told unflinching stories of heartbreak and loss, leavened with defeatist humor. And, Band of Horses rises from the ashes of that well-loved band. After playing music with each other for over a decade, Bridwell and Brooke picked up together again when Bridwell began fleshing out his compositions post-Carissas. It was really just a natural thing we started doing, explains Bridwell. Buoyed by Bridwells warm, reverb-heavy vocals Band of Horses woodsy, dreamy songs ooze with amorphous tension, longing and hope."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
londonjazznews.com

‘A Jump Into The Void’ (new documentary film feat. Martin Speake – screening/ Q&A, 13 Nov, EFG LJF, Sands Films Studio)

A new documentary film about Martin Speake’s February 2020 tour with Ethan Iverson, Calum Gourlay and Jeff Willams/ Jorge Rossy will receive its premiere screening this Saturday, 13 November at Sands Films Studio (details and booking link below). Preview by Charles Rees:. Following on from his album Intention (Ubuntu, 2018),...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy