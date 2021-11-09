Alex Hitchcock – ‘dream band’

Various Venues, Berlin — 4-7 November 2021. Round-Up by AJ Dehany) Jazzfest Berlin was founded in 1964 in West Berlin as the “Berliner Jazztage” with an activist spirit informed by the civil rights movement. Dr Martin Luther King sent a speech when the festival opened, a fact pianist Jason Moran reminded us of in a video segment congratulating the festival for its 2021 European Jazz Network Award for Adventurous Programming. Nadin Deventer took over as Artistic Director in 2018 and has endured the taunts of certain boys club minded individuals in the industry and gone on to expand the festival’s vision of radical creativity and diversity: to challenge and provoke, but always communicate. Adventurous is a moot descriptor: not treading too far out into the wilds of experimentalism but still revelling in unexpected happenings, like this year’s cross-fertilisation with artists in Cairo, Johannesburg and São Paulo.

