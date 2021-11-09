LSU quarterback controversy fueled by QB's father, Cowboys assistant

Carmen Mandato via Getty Images.

The LSU Tigers might have an interesting situation developing in the quarterback room. After backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier didn’t get into the game when LSU played Alabama, there is now a lot of talk about a potential redshirt.

Nussmeier, a true freshman, has already played in three games this season. But when he didn’t play last week, seemingly to preserve his redshirt, he was disappointed.

“Garrett Nussmeier has already played in 3 games. The thought was he would hold on to the redshirt,” Shea Dixon of 247Sports said. “Instead, (Ed) Orgeron said Nussmeier was upset he didn’t get in vs. Alabama. His dad (Cowboys QB coach Doug Nussmeier) called LSU OC Jake Peetz on Sunday. The plan is to now play him.”

Dixon went on to say that Nussmeier originally wanted to get a redshirt this season. But his thoughts have apparently now flipped. Nussmeier wants to get on the field for LSU.

“The previous plan, as Orgeron stated a week ago, was the Nussmeier camp wanted to keep the redshirt on him,” Dixon said. “Which is why he didn’t play vs. Alabama. Now, Nussmeier’s shifting course on the idea. He wants to be able to have the chance to play across the final 3 games.”

Nussmeier has attempted 26 passes for LSU this year

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said after LSU’s loss to Alabama that he wasn’t going to put in Nussmeier unless it was for significant playing time. He wasn’t willing to just put him in for a play or two.

“If I’m gonna play him, it’s gonna be for significant snaps,” Orgeron said of Nussmeier in his postgame press conference. “And I just wasn’t gonna play him for two or three snaps tonight. It’s got to be significant. And listen, I do believe he’s gonna end up redshirting, that’s not sure yet. But I hate to burn the redshirt year for two or three plays.”

The NCAA allows college football players that play in four or less games to earn a redshirt year, which would give Nussmeier an additional year of eligibility. But that plan might not be in the cards for Nussmeier and LSU anymore.

Nussmeier was originally set to be LSU’s third string quarterback this season behind Myles Brennan and Max Johnson. But a preseason injury to Brennan forced Johnson into the starting role and Nussmeier to become the backup right away. Brennan has since entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Nussmeier has completed 11 of his 26 passes this year for 150 yards and one touchdown. Johnson has completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. LSU has three games remaining this year, all at home. If Nussmeier has it his way, he will be on the field at some point during the final stretch.