College Sports

LSU quarterback controversy fueled by QB's father, Cowboys assistant

By Jonathan Wagner about 13 hours
 4 days ago
Carmen Mandato via Getty Images.

The LSU Tigers might have an interesting situation developing in the quarterback room. After backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier didn’t get into the game when LSU played Alabama, there is now a lot of talk about a potential redshirt.

Nussmeier, a true freshman, has already played in three games this season. But when he didn’t play last week, seemingly to preserve his redshirt, he was disappointed.

“Garrett Nussmeier has already played in 3 games. The thought was he would hold on to the redshirt,” Shea Dixon of 247Sports said. “Instead, (Ed) Orgeron said Nussmeier was upset he didn’t get in vs. Alabama. His dad (Cowboys QB coach Doug Nussmeier) called LSU OC Jake Peetz on Sunday. The plan is to now play him.”

Dixon went on to say that Nussmeier originally wanted to get a redshirt this season. But his thoughts have apparently now flipped. Nussmeier wants to get on the field for LSU.

“The previous plan, as Orgeron stated a week ago, was the Nussmeier camp wanted to keep the redshirt on him,” Dixon said. “Which is why he didn’t play vs. Alabama. Now, Nussmeier’s shifting course on the idea. He wants to be able to have the chance to play across the final 3 games.”

Nussmeier has attempted 26 passes for LSU this year

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said after LSU’s loss to Alabama that he wasn’t going to put in Nussmeier unless it was for significant playing time. He wasn’t willing to just put him in for a play or two.

“If I’m gonna play him, it’s gonna be for significant snaps,” Orgeron said of Nussmeier in his postgame press conference. “And I just wasn’t gonna play him for two or three snaps tonight. It’s got to be significant. And listen, I do believe he’s gonna end up redshirting, that’s not sure yet. But I hate to burn the redshirt year for two or three plays.”

The NCAA allows college football players that play in four or less games to earn a redshirt year, which would give Nussmeier an additional year of eligibility. But that plan might not be in the cards for Nussmeier and LSU anymore.

Nussmeier was originally set to be LSU’s third string quarterback this season behind Myles Brennan and Max Johnson. But a preseason injury to Brennan forced Johnson into the starting role and Nussmeier to become the backup right away. Brennan has since entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Nussmeier has completed 11 of his 26 passes this year for 150 yards and one touchdown. Johnson has completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. LSU has three games remaining this year, all at home. If Nussmeier has it his way, he will be on the field at some point during the final stretch.

Report: LSU quarterback planning to enter transfer portal

LSU Tigers senior quarterback Myles Brennan is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports on Monday of Week 10. He suffered a compound fracture in his left arm, which is his non-throwing arm, in a freak fishing accident in early August. Despite a rehab timeline provided by Ed Orgeron that indicated Brennan could return to action by Week 10, he’s looking for a new home instead.
Ed Orgeron
Myles Brennan
Everything Ed Orgeron said after LSU lost to Alabama

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media after the loss to Alabama. Here's everything he had to say after the game to reporters. Opening statement: "I want to compliment our team for how hard we played. I truly thought we were the better team tonight, but we just came up a couple plays short. I wish we would've had a better plan on offense, especially in the second half. We had opportunities to score, we didn't. I got to take that responsibility. I wish we could have put our guys in better position to win."
Ed Orgeron talks LSU quarterback situation, Arkansas' KJ Jefferson

With 3 games left in the season, LSU is still trying to figure out who’s the best quarterback for the 2021 team. Max Johnson has gotten most of the work this season, but Garrett Nussmeier has gotten more reps and playing time as of late as well. Bot are expected to play on Saturday against Arkansas.
Alabama trolls Ed Orgeron in game poster for win over LSU

LSU gave Alabama all it could handle Saturday but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers ultimately fell, 20-14. It was announced in October that Ed Orgeron would not be returning to LSU next season, so this was likely the 60-year-old coach’s last game in Tuscaloosa. On Monday, the Alabama football...
LSU QB Myles Brennan to enter transfer portal

The Myles Brennan era at LSU is over. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that the quarterback will enter the transfer portal. A fifth-year senior, Brennan has one year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 waiver. Brennan could also apply for a medical redshirt. “He was teary-eyed and it...
4-star quarterback commit Walker Howard says 'I'm still LSU'

Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard has been pledged to LSU for nearly 18 months. The four-star signal-caller was the Tigers’ second commit in the 2022 class for head coach Ed Orgeron. And despite Orgeron not returning as LSU’s head coach next season, Howard says he remains committed.
Press Conference Notes: LSU quarterbacks and injuries

According to the Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, both Garrett Nussmeier and his father Doug pleaded to the coaching staff to let him play. Doug is currently the quarterback’s coach for the Dallas Cowboys, he also spent time with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Michigan Wolverines before moving to the NFL.
