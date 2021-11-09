CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Once-promising EV startup Byton heads toward bankruptcy, report says

Cover picture for the articleByton, which burst onto the scene with big promises and a lot of hype in 2018, appears headed toward bankruptcy, according to a report last week from Nikkei. Byton missed payroll and halted all production processes, according to the report, and a local...

