The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands prologue quests now available for all players

The Elder Scrolls Online has had an immense amount of content over the time of its place on the market with new content appearing on a frequent basis. One of these content updates just occurred the other day with the Deadlands DLC/Update 32 releasing for the experience. One of the new additions to the game was the Armory System which lets players save their own builds in the game with ease. There is even an Armory Station that can be placed in your player home to utilise. This guide article will take you over everything you need to know about how to use the Elder Scrolls Online Armory System, how to obtain the Armory Station, and furthermore how to swap builds for your character.

