The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands prologue quests now available for all players

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Deadlands Prologue questline is now available for all players, ahead of The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands launching on November 16th. Zenimax announced the news over on Xbox Wire and gave us a small overview of what we can expect to see. The prologue tasks us with...

www.trueachievements.com

