Influencers are posting emotional tributes to YouTuber 'Here For The Tea' after an Instagram comment said she died 'peacefully' in her sleep

By Lindsay Dodgson
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BK0R3_0crEHC3N00
Here For The Tea's Twitter banner. @HereForTheTea2/ Twitter
  • Tributes have poured in after an Instagram comment said a well-known commentary YouTuber had died.
  • Here For The Tea, whose real name was Samantha Rabinowitz, had 394,000 subscribers on her channel.
  • The comment was made by a user who said they were Rabinowitz's sister.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media after an Instagram user said well-known tea and commentary YouTuber known as Here For The Tea has died.

A woman who goes by the name Lisa Greenspoon said she was Rabinowitz's sister, and posted a comment on the Here For The Instagram page under the latest post to tell fans the YouTuber had died in her sleep.

"It is with a heavy heart and the most extreme sadness that I am sharing this news...my baby sister Sam @hereforthetea2 has passed away. She passed peacefully in her sleep yesterday," she wrote. Insider has reached out to her for further information.

Here For The Tea, whose real name was Samantha Rabinowitz but is better known as Sam to many who followed her, posted her first video on November 24, 2016. She was known as a pioneer in the drama and commentary community, being one of the first creators to expose big YouTubers for tactics such as not appropriately disclosing affiliate links and sponsorships.

Rabinowitz had grown a following of 394,000 subscribers on her channel, though she had not posted a video for over two years. She was still active on her Instagram page, where she posted updates about YouTube's biggest creators' drama and scandals to her 134,000 followers.

Despite her popularity, Rabinowitz stayed mostly private, never sharing photos of herself on her public YouTube channel or social media pages.

Screenshots of the comment have circulated on Twitter, as well as messages from Rabinowitz's friends who said her sister had reached out to them privately to say she had died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00R2in_0crEHC3N00

On November 3, Rabinowitz posted on Twitter that she had received some "devastating news" and needed to be offline for a while. On her Instagram page on November 7 she said she would be posting again soon.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to see if I'm okay," she wrote. "It truly means so much to me."

The comments and mentions on the posts from fans and colleagues were filled with messages of support. Messages of remembrance from friends and fellow creators now flood the post.

"I can't even begin to describe my feelings right now," tweeted beauty YouTuber and friend Manny MUA. "I can't process this."

He added that when Rabinowitz's sister had phoned him to give him the news, his "heart truly shattered."

"Sam I love you so much and you will be so missed," he said. "Thank you for being such an amazing friend to me."

Beauty guru Laura Lee also shared a tweet, saying she was "still in shock" after hearing the news.

"I'm devastated," she wrote. "This year I have experienced so much loss. My heart feels so heavy right now it's hard to put into words how I feel. I'm praying for her family and her loved ones. I'm in utter disbelief."

Fellow beauty creator Jackie Aina also said she was "devastated" in tweets. She said Rabinowitz was "one of the good ones who made social media less shitty."

"She can never be replaced, and I'm really going to miss her," she said.

Ali from the channel Truth Sleuth and Peter Monn, two commentary YouTubers with whom Rabinowitz had feuded in the past, also both shared sadness at the news. Monn said Rabinowitz was "really there for me through some of my toughest times."

"We laughed we cried and she will always be remembered!" he said.

Ali said she and Rabinowitz had "quite the turbulent history," but they had made peace in the last few months.

"It was nice getting to know her on that level once we worked shit out," she said. "I am sad to learn about her passing. She will be missed."

Comments / 0

