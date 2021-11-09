CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The new world of hybrid work is accelerating a new generation of tech leaders, companies, and innovation

By Katie Malone
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvoZS_0crEH8bi00
A hybrid work model entails collaborating with colleagues both online and in-person. Eric Risberg/AP
  • Cloud continues to dominate as companies process large amounts of data central to artificial intelligence and machine learning advancements.
  • Enterprise technology businesses are transforming niche offerings and exploring acquisitions to go up against well-established giants in the field.
  • Visit Insider's Transforming Business homepage for more stories.

Remote work supported business continuity when crisis dominated the workplace last year. Now, a blend of in-person and at-home work — what's increasingly called hybrid work — will dominate the workplace. And the technology industry is stepping up to support them.

The emerging technology trendsetters featured on Insider's annual list of 100 People Transforming Business have stepped up to supply the tools that make the coming hybrid world work.

"The shift to remote-hybrid work and disappearance of business travel brought to light the value of collaboration technology," said Tope Awotona, CEO of Calendly and one of Insider's list of people transforming emerging technology in 2021.

But there's much more to the coming hybrid world than just collaboration. The emerging technology transformers on Insider's 2021 list represent industries from cloud computing to automation to artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, showing how hybrid work will require a rethinking of the tech landscape from top to bottom.

It's a real challenge, these leaders say, but the reward will be the more resilient workforces with more flexible employees.

"The more tasks you have automated, the easier it is for any business to face any big crisis," said Daniel Dines, CEO of automation company UiPath.

Data and AI are powering the transformation

One of the most visible of those challenges has come in cybersecurity, as an ongoing ransomware

crisis and the SolarWinds supply chain hack spotlighted the vulnerability of many IT systems.

That could also be an opportunity for cybersecurity firms like CrowdStrike, which CEO George Kurtz tells Insider has ambitions of becoming the "Salesforce of security" by helping companies large and small protect themselves — even when their employees are working at home, well away from the defenses of the corporate firewall.

Along similar lines, this year's list shows how cloud giant Amazon Web Services and red-hot data warehousing startup Databricks are using artificial intelligence to do deeper analysis on data that the companies believe will open the door to a new era of software.

In a more direct sense, firms like UiPath are using data to power automations that are helping knowledge workers everywhere simplify their working lives.

Transformers hustle hard against the competition

This year's list of emerging tech transformers also shows that competition is alive and well in this new world.

Confluent, the open-source data streaming

company behind one of the year's hottest tech IPOs, found success amid its ongoing public feud with Amazon Web Services over software licensing.

Meanwhile, Twilio is taking the rising demand for its cloud communications products during the pandemic as an opportunity to invest in its infrastructure to make sure it can stay competitive as it grows.

"What we did a long time ago is nice," said Michelle Grover, Twilio CIO and a 2021 Transformer. "Now as we get more load on the system and get a lot bigger customers, we need to be able to scale."

Marketing software Hubspot is also at a tipping point. The company is looking to go beyond marketing and into more facets of customer relationship management as CEO Yamini Rangan signals her willingness to take on Salesforce head-to-head.

Each company's competitive edge relies on finding room for itself among the crowd. It places the burden on even household names like Apple to continually innovate. This year's list features Johny Srouji, SVP of hardware technologies, charged with the development of Apple's lauded M1 chip — reducing the company's reliance on suppliers like Intel and allowing it to forge its own path in hardware.

Spotlighting diversity among tech leadership

The changing world will also require a new generation of business leaders. A diversity of perspectives, and support for workers from all backgrounds, will be required to keep innovation alive.

Backstage Capital and its founder, Arlan Hamilton, invest in startups founded by leaders from underrepresented backgrounds to further diversify the leadership ranks in the famously homogenous tech industry. Hamilton says that she's guided by the thesis that the next big things in emerging tech will come from entrepreneurs, executives, and companies that may have previously been written off or sidelined.

"We're not just here as a novelty and as someone you should pat on the head," Hamilton said. "We're good at this."

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Vestigo CEO: How Atlanta tech companies are tapping VR to cultivate innovation

The past year has been disruptive, often defined by change, uncertainty, and doubt. This is true both personally and professionally as the pandemic reoriented many of the ways we embrace the day-to-day challenges that come our way. In this environment, reaching our personal and professional goals requires adapting and growing to meet the moment.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

New Lattice sensAI Solution Stack Accelerates Next-Generation Client Devices

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, the low power programmable leader, announced a roadmap of low power, AI/ML-enabled solutions that improve battery life and enable innovative user experiences in Edge applications such as Client Compute devices. Built with the award-winning Lattice sensAI solution stack and running on low power Lattice Nexus FPGAs, these new solutions will help OEMs develop smart, always-on devices with low power, hardware-accelerated AI capabilities that are field upgradeable to support future AI algorithms.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Calabrio Hires New CFO As The Cloud WEM Leader Continues Accelerated Growth

CJ Bernander joins Calabrio’s executive team to reinforce the vital infrastructure needed to enable Calabrio’s sustained growth. Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, has appointed CJ Bernander as its new Chief Financial Officer, enabling Calabrio to continue to scale to meet the business and structural needs that accompany Calabrio’s rapid trajectory over the last several years. As CFO, Bernander will oversee global accounting, finance, treasury, tax and legal functions.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arlan Hamilton
Person
George Kurtz
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Warehousing#Innovation#Data Infrastructure#Tech#Cloud#Calendly#Solarwinds#Crowdstrike
nojitter.com

Addressing New, Old Workplace Problems in a Hybrid World

When it comes to enabling the future of work, enterprise communication and collaboration professionals have their hands full. Not only are IT professionals responsible for finding the right tools to enable effortless communications and collaboration — deciding on what is ideal for a work-from-anywhere workforce — but they need to ensure that these decisions don’t inadvertently create new or replicate old workplace issues.
TECHNOLOGY
chainstoreage.com

U.K. tech innovator expanding into the U.S.; names new management team

A U.K.-based multichannel grocery fulfillment technology company has big plans for the United States. Impulse Logic, which offers solutions for multichannel grocery distribution using AI and machine learning store optimization software, plans to expand to and heavily invest in the U.S. grocery industry and other retail sectors. To lead its...
SOFTWARE
Silicon Republic

Health-tech company to bring new AI-powered tools to Irish hospitals

As Clanwilliam Group invests in AI-powered dictation and speech recognition tech, a national conversation has been exploring AI in Ireland. Health-tech company Clanwilliam Group is to introduce new AI-powered technology to primary and secondary healthcare settings in Ireland. The tech will be made by UK-based company Dictate IT, which was...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Computer Weekly

Cisco aims to conquer complexity in hybrid world of work

There are few things that businesses should bank on happening these days, one of which is a pivot to a hybrid work environment. To address the new levels of complexity this move will bring, Cisco has introduced a range of solutions to help manage the complexity of a hybrid workforce and give enhanced visibility of environments powering hybrid work, including collaboration applications.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Cisco Introduces New Hybrid Work Innovations for the Enterprise at Partner Summit 2021

With a partner-first mindset, Cisco provides solutions that simplify complex environments as the world embraces flexible ways of working. ThousandEyes is introducing Application Outages, a global view of SaaS application health to empower proactive communication and remediation of outage events, plus, the first public Internet Outages Map based on collective intelligence, giving everyone global visibility into all the networks and business-critical applications customers and workers rely on.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Flutterwave acquires digital creator platform Disha in massive boost to global creator economy

The acquisition aims to strengthen and drive rapid growth and bolster the platform’s payments checkout process. Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has acquired Disha, a platform that enables digital creators to curate, sell digital content, portfolios and receive payments from their audience worldwide. Flutterwave’s acquisition aims to improve the process of digital content creation for Disha users, enabling them to earn value for their creativity using the platform’s new payouts and collections solution. Disha has acquired over 20,000 users organically over 12 months.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Lemonade to acquire fellow insurtech Metromile

Lemonade will acquire Metromile in a deal expected to close next year. Insurtech M&A activity and large raises show the space has matured. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Teamflow 2.0 brings new features to enhance connectivity for hybrid work

Virtual office meeting and collaboration startup Teamflow today unveiled Teamflow 2.0 with a number of new features focused on providing users with a better experience for remote and hybrid work. Teamflow provides a 2D “virtual office” where workers can join one another in an informal space to meet and collaborate....
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

Business Insider

288K+
Followers
20K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy