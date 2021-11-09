CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A judge blocked Trump's emergency request to stop January 6 investigators from getting his records

By Jacob Shamsian
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Former U.S. President Trump holds his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse/File Photo
  • Donald Trump is suing to stop the National Archives from getting White House records.
  • On Monday night, he tried to get a judge to make her own undecided ruling unenforceable.
  • The judge denied that request and said she'd issue her decision soon.

A federal judge on Tuesday morning denied an unusual attempt from former president Donald Trump to block Congressional investigators from obtaining White House records, deciding his legal motion was "premature."

On Monday night, Trump filed an emergency motion to stay Judge Tanya Chutkin's still-undecided decision until he could appeal the case.

In essence, rather than waiting for Chutkin to issue her decision and then ask an appeals court to block it, he asked the judge to make her own ruling unenforceable before she even made up her mind.

Chutkin heard arguments from Trump's attorneys and Congressional lawyers last week. The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection had asked the National Archives for records related to Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump wants to block the National Archives from giving Congress about 750 pages of files from former top administration officials like Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller, and Patrick Philbin, according to Politico.

The judge is still weighing whether to grant Trump's request to block the records. According to Politico, Chutkin was skeptical about the basis for Trump asserting executive privilege over the documents, since he is no longer president. President Joe Biden declined to assert executive privilege over the files, and the National Archives intends to give investigators the files on Friday unless a court blocks them from doing so.

Chutkin's Tuesday morning order indicated she would decide on the matter soon.

"The court intends to rule expeditiously in this matter, and will consider a [motion] for a stay from the non-prevailing party following its ruling," she wrote.

Congressional investigators have kept busy in the meantime. On Monday, the committee issued subpoenas to six Trump advisors, including Michael Flynn, Bill Stepien, Jason Miller, and John Eastman.

JC
3d ago

Isn’t it obvious that if you want to keep something hidden there is something very wrong??? If everything is on the up & up you would say here it is have a go at it! I just wish the media would ignore him completely,then maybe he would go away!

Sean Morris
3d ago

As long as his cult like following remains. he will not go away, ever. You need to stop his tandrams and have him finally get his long overdue punishment. The walls are closing in, the air is getting thinner, sitting in the tree over a cliff and a hungry tiger waiting for the decent.

