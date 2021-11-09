UPDATE: One person injured, one arrested in Loreauville shooting

UPDATE: One man was injured and another has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in Loreauville.

Anthony Terrell Mallery was booked with two counts attempted first-degree murder, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Flight from an Officer, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Driving without a License, Possession of firearm by Convicted Felon, Theft of a Firearm, Resisting an Officer and a Parole Violation.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Boutte Road at about 8 a.m. When they arrived they found two victims: one had been shot and the other wasn't injured. The investigation identified Mallery as the shooter, and within a half hour he had been found driving a vehicle that belonged to one of the victims. He was captured in a cane field near the 1400 block of Adrian Street.

The New Iberia Police Department assisted, a release states.

The wounded victim was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Deputies say that schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

