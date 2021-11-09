ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loreauville, LA

UPDATE: One person injured, one arrested in Loreauville shooting

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSapm_0crEGuCW00

UPDATE: One man was injured and another has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in Loreauville.

Anthony Terrell Mallery was booked with two counts attempted first-degree murder, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Flight from an Officer, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Driving without a License, Possession of firearm by Convicted Felon, Theft of a Firearm, Resisting an Officer and a Parole Violation.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Boutte Road at about 8 a.m. When they arrived they found two victims: one had been shot and the other wasn't injured. The investigation identified Mallery as the shooter, and within a half hour he had been found driving a vehicle that belonged to one of the victims. He was captured in a cane field near the 1400 block of Adrian Street.

The New Iberia Police Department assisted, a release states.

The wounded victim was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Deputies say that schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

Mother and Son arrested, accused of dealing drugs

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a mother and son, booked them on multiple charges and seized guns, drugs and money. Michael Lamar Colomb, 39, of Ville Platte and his mother, Grace Barnes, 61, of Opelousas, were booked after an investigation that included surveillance, undercover operations and searches.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
Loreauville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Loreauville, LA
City
New Iberia, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Street
KATC News

Lafayette Crime Stoppers: Help needed in identifying suspect

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help with any information that can identify the suspect wanted for unauthorized use of an access card. The theft of the victim's wallet occurred on or about October 8 in Carencro. Video surveillance at Walgreens located at 2700 Johnston captured the suspect as he made a purchase. The suspect was driving a dark-colored Honda Odyssey and fled in an unknown direction.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy