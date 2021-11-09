CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reds Slugger Nick Castellanos Could Have Plenty Of Suitors In MLB Free Agency

By Bernie Pleskoff
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cincinnati Reds finished the 2021 season with a record of 83-79, 12 games behind the National League Central Division winning Milwaukee Brewers. According to fangraphs.com, the Reds had an estimated 2021 payroll of $121M. Right-handed hitting outfielder Nick Castellanos had an outstanding year for the Reds. He made...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Brewers: MLB Insider Picks Milwaukee To Land Rival Free Agent Slugger

It wouldn’t be an MLB season without free agency rumors before the World Series even starts. Although the Brewers being brought up this early is unusual. Jon Heyman over at MLB network appeared on a segment where he broke down where 13 free agents might end up. The Milwaukee Brewers were mentioned in that list.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Tigers officially become free agents

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is officially in the books and for the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions. The conclusion of the 2021 season brings the start of the offseason, including free agency. On Wednesday, four Detroit Tigers officially became free agents. Those...
NFL
FanSided

MLB insider drops bombshell Yankees-Carlos Correa free agency report

The expectations are high. The New York Yankees can’t come up short this offseason given how many factors are aligning in their favor. They reset the luxury tax with cost-cutting moves last year. General manager Brian Cashman will likely be able to spend freely with a lot of money coming off the books after 2022. The Astros, who have owned the American League for five years, are expected to lose many key players.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS Sports

Nick Castellanos opts out of contract with Reds to become free agent, per report

Slugging outfielder Nick Castellanos has exercised and opt-out in his contract with the Cincinnati Reds and now joins the pool of free agents for this offseason, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Castellanos had two years and $34 million remaining on his deal with the Reds, and that's not counting...
NFL
The Spun

Reds, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Offseason Trade

The MLB offseason officially began today, and we’ve already got one trade on the books. The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds have struck a deal involving catcher Tucker Barnhart. Barnhart, a two-time Gold Glove winner, is headed to Detroit in exchange for minor league infielder Nick Quintana. The 30-year-old Barnhart...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Michael Conforto
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs trade target: Sonny Gray

The Cincinnati Reds are apparently trying to dump salaries this offseason. The waiving of Wade Miley, and the Cubs’ claim of him, was probably just the first step in a Cincinnati attempt to get rid of contracts, if not outright tank. So why not go after another Reds pitcher?. Sonny...
MLB
redsminorleagues.com

The Cincinnati Reds lose 21 players to free agency

Minor League free agency is now upon us. It’s not as followed as big league free agency, of course, but it is important with regards to the depth in a farm system and at times teams both gain and lose future contributors to the big league team. The Cincinnati Reds have 21 players who are exiting the organization and are going to try their hand on the free agent market. Some of the players are former top 25 prospects, some are former big leaguers, and two are former 1st round picks of the organization.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Cincinnati Reds#Fangraphs Com#The Detroit Tigers#The Chicago Cubs#Cba
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: Chicago White Sox

2021 Record: 93-69 First Place, AL Central. Team ERA: 3.73 (5th in MLB) Team OPS: .758 (7th in MLB) Do you remember 2008? Of course you do. Folks formed lines to purchase the iPhone 3G. Kanye West’s 808’s and Heartbreak was released. That year was also the last time the White Sox made a postseason appearance. After what seemed like a perpetual rebuild period, the White Sox ran away with the division title by remaining in first place for most of the 2021 season. The starting rotation proved to be a five-headed monster at least for the first half, including Carlos Rodon’s breakthrough season post-return from injury, including a no-hitter on April 14, making him the first MLB pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter within two years after having Tommy John surgery. Lance Lynn, acquired during the 2020 offseason in a very “let’s win now” trade, led the entire team with 5.4 bWAR and was given a well-deserved two-year, $38 million contract extension. Yasmani Grandal’s wacky slash line has been dissected often, but let’s turn your attention to his second half explosion post-return from injury, where he posted a .337/.481/.673 line over 129 plate appearances. Picking up Liam Hendriks during the 2020 offseason was a splendid move, evident in his American League-leading 38 saves, then a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts against six unintentional walks over 71 innings. Rookie Gavin Sheets made a great impression, showcasing pure lefty power. Sheets hit 11 home runs with 34 RBIs over 54 games, and was especially effective against right-handed pitchers. Ryan Tepera also proved to be a worthy deadline acquisition, with a solid 2.50 ERA over 18 innings with the White Sox.
MLB
MLB

C. Seager's 6 most likely free agency suitors

With the offseason upon us, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. Seager is part of this year’s vaunted class of free-agent shortstops, an impressive group that includes fellow World Series champions Carlos Correa and Javier Báez. The shortstop was the...
NFL
NESN

MLB Writer Predicts Yankees, Astros To Win Big In MLB Free Agency

Will the New York Yankees and Houston Astros play an oversized role in MLB free agency?. The New York Post’s Ken Davidoff predicted Sunday in a column the Yankees and Astros will be really active in the market, signing six of the top-40 available free agents. After reaching the 2021 American League Division Series and 2021 World Series, respectively, the Yankees and Astros might splash the cash in order to outlast their rivals in the marathon race for World Series glory next year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Nick Castellanos News

After a monster season with the Cincinnati Reds during which he made his first All-Star game and became a massive internet meme, Nick Castellanos is set to hit the free agent market. Castellanos is reportedly opting out of his contract with the Reds. He had $34 million and two years...
MLB
New York Post

Thom Brennaman isn’t bothered by the Nick Castellanos home run joke anymore

Thom Brennaman says the internet lampooning of his notorious mid-apology Nick Castellanos home run call used to bother him – but that he has let it go. Brennaman appeared on “If You Don’t Like That With Grant Napear,” the podcast by the former Sacramento Kings broadcaster let go by the team after he said that “All lives matter.”
BASEBALL
metsmerizedonline.com

Nick Castellanos, Andrew McCutchen Become Free Agents

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos has opted out of the final two years of his contract in Cincinnati. The slugger was due to make $34 in that span. Castellanos, though really suited for the designated hitter, becomes one of the best outfield options in...
NFL
Forbes

Forbes

285K+
Followers
83K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy