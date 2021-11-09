CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet Stocks Have Gone to the Dogs This Earnings Season

By Rick Munarriz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Freshpet fell short of expectations, warning of labor and supply chain shortages that will weigh on near-term growth.
  • PetMed Express also fell short last month, missing analyst profit targets for three consecutive quarters.
  • Chewy operates on a different fiscal calendar, but it also whiffed on both ends of the income statement in its last report.

Fresh dog and cat food distributor Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) opened sharply lower on Tuesday after posting disappointing financial results. Two weeks earlier it was pet wellness specialist PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) tumbling after also failing to impress with fresh quarterly results. Online pet retailer Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) won't report until next month -- it operates on a different fiscal calendar -- but it also buckled when it announced earnings two months ago.

What's happening in this dog-stock-eat-dog-stock world? This should've been a great time to cater to canine and feline lovers. Pet adoptions were all the rage last year when the pandemic found us at home and craving furry companions. The humanization of pets trend finds us spoiling our new housemates, making them feel more like a member of the family. Reality hasn't lived up to the hype. Let's break this down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NQ02_0crEGOOc00
Image source: Getty Images.

A tale of three pet stocks

Let's start with Freshpet as the freshest of the three doggone disappointments. The company known for the branded fridges across supermarkets and mass market retailers stocked exclusively with its chilled all-natural eats for dogs and cats reported after Monday's market close. It wasn't pretty.

Net sales rose 28% to hit $107.6 million, but analysts were holding out for 37% year-over-year growth. Wall Street was holding out for a small profit, but Freshpet posted a loss as rising input costs and supply chain constraints roughed up margins.

It's been a dramatic fall from grace for Freshpet. A year ago it was actually holding back on its marketing so it could keep up with increasing demand from its current customers. Now Freshpet finds itself delaying the ramp up in capacity as a result of a shortage in labor and materials. Adding insult to injury, a small product recall in June didn't help the brand.

PetMed Express also missed the litter box two weeks ago. The company behind 1-800-PetMeds and its website that sell pet medications and other wellness essentials saw its net sales clock in 11% lower than the same period a year earlier. There was a surge in orders a year ago as folks were bringing new pets home, but net sales were lower than the same fiscal second-quarter two years earlier, too.

The bottom line was even worse, as that 11% year-over-year decline in sales translated into a 25% slide in net income. This is the third consecutive quarter in which PetMed Express has fallen short of analyst profit targets.

Two months ago it was Chewy slipping after its quarterly earnings call. It also fell short of top- and bottom-line analyst expectations. Like Freshpet, the numbers seem decent at first glance. Chewy's sales rose 27% for the fiscal second quarter on a 21% increase in customers. It also posted a narrower loss than it did last time out. Wall Street pros were holding out for more.

Nine lives

This isn't the end for the three stocks. Freshpet and Chewy are posting double-digit growth. PetMed Express isn't faring as well fundamentally, but it's keeping income investors well fed with a generous 3.8% dividend yield. All three companies aren't going away anytime soon.

Freshpet continues to be the class act among pet food stocks. Chewy continues to be an e-commerce leader with strong customer satisfaction scores. PetMed Express is expanding its business into new categories to grow its total addressable market. Analysts and investors alike got too carried away with how well pet stocks would fare as we head out of the pandemic, but with expectations now clearly reset the bar will be lower when the next earnings season comes around.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Ranking Four Top Pet Stocks

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Petco (NASDAQ:WOOF), Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) -- how do these pet stocks all compare with one another?. In this segment of "Upgrade or Topgrade" recorded on Oct. 15, Fool contributors Jeremy Bowman and Parkev Tatevosian and Millionacres editor Deidre Woollard debat these four top pet stocks and pick their favorites.
PETS
The Motley Fool

Why It's a Great Time to Buy Pet Stocks

The pet industry boomed during the pandemic, and that momentum should continue for the coming years. After all, new pet owners will have to continue to feed their furry friends, and spending on pets is set to grow because of a number of other tailwinds. In this episode of Upgrade...
PETS
The Motley Fool

Why Petco Could Be a Surprise Winner in Pet Stocks

You might think of Petco (NASDAQ:WOOF) as a ho-hum, brick-and-mortar pet retailer, but the company is reinventing itself as a one-stop shop for pet owners. In this episode of "Upgrade or Topgrade," recorded on Oct. 15, Fool contributors Parkev Tatevosian and Jeremy Bowman and Millionacres Editor Deidre Woollard discuss Petco's changing business model and how it could help the company build a competitive advantage.
PET SERVICES
Entrepreneur

Is Dogness a Good Pet Stock to Own?

China-based pet products manufacturer Dogness Corporation (DOGZ) has attracted significant investor attention due to its potential to benefit from the growing demand for pet-tech items that improve health and quality...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Stocks#Petmed Express#Frpt#Chwy
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy These 3 Food Stocks While They're Down?

Although the current inflationary pressures are unusually high, they won't last forever. Food producers have experienced -- and survived -- cost spikes before. Investors as a group appear to have started buying these names again, realizing the rhetoric is worse than the reality. It's been a tough few months for...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Two Stocks to Buy After Strong Earnings

EPAM is a multi-industry success and consults companies all around the world. Twilio's product allows for businesses to easily communicate with customers. The stock market's reaction to a company's earnings does not always reflect what's actually in the earnings report. In some cases, investors expected more and when the business doesn't deliver, they head for the exits. Other times, the reported earnings justify a stock's recent price movement and shares continue moving up and to the right.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Twilio Stock Crashed After Q3 Earnings

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shareholders have had a rough year. The stock has underperformed the broader S&P 500 by a wide margin, and unfortunately, things got worse when the company delivered its third-quarter earnings report. In fact, Twilio's share price now sits 30% below its all-time high. In this Backstage Pass video,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Pets
The Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in November

These cryptocurrencies lack the real-world utility and differentiation to hold onto their mammoth gains. Since the dawn of the 20th century, there arguably hasn't been a more tried and true method to build wealth than putting your money to work in the stock market. Stocks won't outpace housing, gold, or bonds every year, but over the long run, no asset class has come close to matching the average annual gains of equities.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin Surged to New Heights This Week

The world's bellwether cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) reached a fresh all-time high earlier this week, at one point hitting the $69,000 mark before settling down to just over $64,000 Friday afternoon. When the smoke cleared, Bitcoin had advanced by nearly 7% from the close of business the previous Friday. So what.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Look Unstoppable After Earnings

Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buying This 5G Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

Qorvo's results crushed estimates, but the guidance wasn't as great as expected. Supply chain issues are going to weigh on Qorvo in the near term and impact its mobile business. Qorvo's strong mobile client base puts it in a strong position to take advantage of the 5G smartphone market's growth.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Co-Diagnostics Shot Almost 8% Higher Today

Coronavirus stock Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was a standout on Friday as it zoomed well past the gain of the S&P 500 index to book a 7.6% increase on the day. Investors were cheered by a far better-than-expected earnings report published that morning by the testing-products specialist. So what. Bolstered by sales...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Believe It or Not, These Stocks Pay You to Own Them

Dividends are great wealth builders. The income they deliver can support you in retirement or just help you buy more stock now. Pay attention to a dividend's growth rate. Most (or all) of us would love extra income, but few of us are eager to take on a second job in order to get it. Fortunately, there are other ways to get extra income -- including passive income.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
139K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy