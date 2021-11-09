CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter weather preparedness week, day 2: What to have in your car safety kit

By Beth Finello
INDIANAPOLIS – Winter weather is no stranger to Central Indiana. Well, neither is driving in winter weather.

Remember how we talked about the different watches and warnings to keep an eye out for? Well, when those are issued, you should change your normal travel routine, if you can.

  • Add more time to travel to your destination.
  • Add space between you and the car in front of you.
  • Stay home if you can.
  • Leave plenty of room for snow plows.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHLxK_0crEGA2S00

One of the most important tips: have a winter safety kit in your car.

That kit should include:

  • Salt
  • A snow brush, an ice scraper, a snow shovel
  • Blankets, water, non-perishable food
  • A phone charger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gmlyt_0crEGA2S00

If you do get stuck in your vehicle during winter weather, do not get out and walk, call for help.

