Cognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021

By Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd
dailyrecordnews.com
 4 days ago

New results presented at leading conference on Alzheimer's therapeutic trials provide key evidence supporting use of Cognetivity's platform to streamline delivery of breakthrough disease-modifying drugs to appropriate patients. VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) has...

